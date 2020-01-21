Devious Democrats’ plan
I think it is worth mentioning the Democrats’ plans.
First, should the trial include witnesses? The House investigated President Donald Trump calling the witnesses they wanted. The only witnesses the Republicans got were those who were also on the Democrats’ list.
In the end, the Democrats were overwhelmingly convinced that Trump should be impeached. Truthfully, they came to that conclusion in 2016.
Second, every maneuver Democrats do is designed to help them win election in 2020. The impeachment trial isn’t about removing Trump from office, it is about trying to smear anyone willing to stand up to the Democrats.
For example, they will claim that the Senate trial will be unfair even if the process for Bill Clinton is used. The House investigation demonstrates what they think fair is.
Expect backlash over Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts’ handling of the trial. If Roberts does his job right, the trial should only last a few hours.
The impeachment articles should be presented. The defense should make its opening statement. Then Roberts should rule that the articles do not meet the impeachment criteria listed in the Constitution.
This impeachment should be seen for what it is: another chapter in the resistance’s attempt to thwart Trump’s agenda.
This attempt was most devious since the Senate was constrained by the Constitution to hold a trial instead of doing meaningful business of the nation. But, perhaps it is meaningful to see Trump on trial and not removed from office.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
TPD short on officers
While Mayor G.T. Bynum is soliciting public opinion on the north, east and downtown areas on who should be the next police chief, he is not focused on the right question.
No matter who the next chief will be, he will be crippled by a manpower shortage.
The FBI lists Tulsa, a city of about 400,000 residents, as the second-most violent and crime-ridden city in Oklahoma, surpassed only by Shawnee.
Oklahoma City, which has a population of 650,000 residents, is 10th.
Fifty years ago, Tulsa was a city of about 260,000 and had a police department of about 600 officers. That gave the city a protection ratio of one officer for every 433 residents.
Those 600 were scattered across patrol, traffic, detective, records and lab divisions.
Today, our city has grown to almost 400,000 protected by only 742 officers. The result is that our current protection ratio is one officer for every 539 residents.
But in that half century, Tulsa has become home to dozens of gangs built on drugs and violence and to such a degree that the city now occupies the second place spot for crime in the state.
Meanwhile, the mayor seems to be more focused on matters such as what race or sex the next chief should be.
Unless Tulsans want to be in first place during 2020 for bragging rights, whomever the next police chief will be is advised that without more trained manpower, we will achieve that dubious distinction no matter actions the new chief takes.
Ed Wheeler,
Tulsa