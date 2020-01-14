Two kinds of baskets
Recent letters critical of Hillary Clinton identified themselves as “deplorable” as a scornful jab.
In Clinton’s speech where that term originated, she talked about Donald Trump’s supporters falling into two baskets. One is the basket of deplorables, which she said is full of the “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it. And unfortunately, there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”
In the other basket “are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they’re just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from.
“They don’t buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroin, feel like they’re in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.”
I know people in both baskets.
If people say they are in the first basket, I guess they know themselves best. But they put themselves there, not Clinton.
There was another characterization of Trump voters from around the same time.
In 2016 in Iowa, Trump said, “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, OK? It’s, like, incredible.”
Which quote shows greater lack of respect for the voters in question?
John S. Johnson, Sapulpa
Trump’s ‘character flaw’
In a recent syndicated column, Gary Abernathy gives us permission to be “very conflicted” about Donald Trump’s presidency (“Trump can be an ill-mannered jerk and still be right and the target of a partisan impeachment scavenger hunt,” Dec. 30).
This is a thinly disguised attempt to normalize disturbingly abnormal behavior by the president.
Abernathy says Trump’s “callousness” is a mere “character flaw” that is “offset by his frontal assault on a corrupt and complacent Washington swamp.” That’s a little like stating a tornado that destroyed your house was offset by you considering some home decorating anyway.
And to suggest that Trump has any real concerns about any Washington swamp ignores that he and his cronies, including the Rudy Guiliani gang, have themselves set new standards for swampy behavior.
But Abernathy’s most egregious suggestion to dismiss Trump’s Ukraine debacle as much ado about nothing is to deny totally the clear point of his recent impeachment: Trump attempted to coerce the leader of a foreign country to interfere in our 2020 election.
Our national intelligence agencies state unequivocally that Russia interfered in our 2016 election, which Trump blatantly solicited on live TV in July that year. Now he has been caught doing that again.
If this is not an imminent danger to our election process and our democracy, I don’t know what is.
William Cooper, Tulsa
Story placement shocking
On Jan. 4, an Oklahoma City family traveling in two vehicles was returning home from visiting family in Mexico when their cars were ambushed by Mexican gunman killing 13-year-old U.S. citizen Simei Lopez, critically wounding Juanita Lopez and other family members.
I was shocked when the Tulsa World on Jan. 7 buried this horrific event on page A4 (“U.S. family attacked on Mexican border highway”) while promoting the headline “Throngs mourn Iranian general” above the fold on the front page.
My cousin who lives in Dothan, Alabama, said the Oklahoma City family’s deadly ambush was front page news there!
I get it that the death of Iran’s top general by a U.S. airstrike is world news. But to headline his funeral when he has been known for ordering the slaughter of hundreds of innocent American citizens and military rather than headlining the horrific murder of an Oklahoma City boy killed by Mexican criminals such as the Gulf Cartel or Zetas shocks me.
And it apparently was still not newsy enough for the Tulsa World. The follow-up to the family’s attack and their identification was once again buried on page A8 on Jan. 8 (“Family from Oklahoma attacked in Mexico identified”).
We should be mourning an innocent 13-year-old boy not an Iranian general.
Debbie Council, Jenks