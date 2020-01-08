Stitt’s threats
Gov. Kevin Stitt claims the Indian gaming compact terminated Dec. 31. The actual compact explicitly states that it renews automatically. And now the state wants to resume audits in January?
Sure sounds like state officials recognize that gaming will renew and continue.
It’s time Stitt acknowledges tribal rights to continue Class III gaming. Once he does that, he’ll find the nations quite willing to resume discussion on fee adjustments.
Whether the governor admits it or not, audits in January offer evidence that the state tepidly accepts that gaming does renew. The question now is whether Stitt is finished with threats and ready to move forward, negotiating in good faith.
We’re waiting.
Brian Eckberg, Tulsa
Original Pledge of Allegiance
One of the noteworthy events, listed in the Tulsa World’s “Today in History” section on Dec. 28, was that the Pledge of Allegiance was officially recognized by Congress on Dec. 28, 1945.
An accompanying photograph of the entire pledge provided the erroneous impression that the initial pledge contained the words “One nation under God,” which it most certainly did not.
The original pledge was written by a socialist minister in 1892 and was intended to unite all Americans in pledging allegiance to the common ideal of “liberty and justice for all,” not merely liberty and justice exclusively, for those who believed in a Christian God, who dwelled in an exclusively Christian heaven located somewhere above us.
President Thomas Jefferson referred to “nature’s God” in the Declaration of Independence, which meant (according to Jefferson) that all of us are a part of God (aka, nature). Therefore, we are not under anything, except the rest of the universe.
“One nation under God” was added to the pledge in 1954 by President Dwight Eisenhower because his party (Republican) was in the process of transitioning the party into the GOP Christian party.
William Dusenberry, Broken Arrow
Inconsistent senators
The D.C. Digest recently reported that Oklahoma’s U.S. senators, James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, voted for the $738 billion defense spending bill and against a second bill that would fund federal agencies for the rest of 2020 fiscal year and would avert yet another government shutdown.
Lankford said he couldn’t support “the added debt” in the second measure. Yet, both senators endorsed a military spending bill that is nearly three-quarters of a trillion dollars and includes $750 million for fossil fuel research and development.
The first commercial oil well in this state was drilled at Bartlesville in 1897. In the 122 years since then, billions of barrels of oil and trillions of cubic feet of natural gas have been extracted in this state alone.
Just how much more research and development is needed in the field of fossil fuel exploration, production and consumption?
Mike W. Ray, Oklahoma City
Cult of Trump
Regarding the story, “Giuliani pals used GOP for gas deal,” (Dec. 24) about a plot to take over a gas company in Ukraine and get rid of an anti-corruption U.S. ambassador, these are the same old corrupt deals as usual by President Donald Trump and his lackeys.
Just as the GOP has become the Trump party, with all its lack of morality, so also the evangelicals will be controlled by the Trump cult from the White House through the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative.
Soon we will have the Bible according to Trump.
The color of the Kool-Aid is red.
Fran Redding, Tulsa