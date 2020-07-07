Open up gaming
In 2004, Oklahoma voters made one existential strategic choice, changing organized offers of games of chance from a criminal act subject to criminal sanctions into a regulatory and licensing matter, and two tactical ones on its implementation.
The voters’ existential choice on gambling, to make formerly forbidden fruit into a regulatory matter, is probably a bell that can’t be unrung.
The voters’ tactical choices to implement this new policy, the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and the state lottery, has no such existential status.
If neither of the tactical choices is capable of amendment, they have become dogmatic ideology.
The reality of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act implementation law is that the state ceded a portion of its sovereignty over this untested economic area to the federal government, which reflected it back on our tribes through their exclusive operations preference.
This implementation law effectively excluded 100% of our state’s entrepreneurs from this expanding economic area. It also placed all legal jurisdiction in federal hands, subject to its bureaucracy, its attorneys and its courts.
Letting the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act expire has nothing to do with racism or reparations; it is about freeing all Oklahomans to pursue any economic opportunity, as well as ensuring that any future activity on sports betting isn’t sucked into the act’s exclusivity abyss.
The idea our state wants to cede its sovereignty back from federal control, to me, seems natural.
Free markets are the greatest good for the greatest number.
Steven L. Perry,
Oklahoma City
Editor’s note: Gaming tribes in Oklahoma have asked the courts to determine if compacts automatically renew. The issue is pending.
OESC failed Oklahomans
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has become completely dysfunctional.
I applied for unemployment three months ago. I was told a “tier two” employee would call me so I could move forward with my claim.
I never received a call.
The OESC redesigned its website so that it could all be done online.
I got on the website and created an account. It asks to connect a Social Security number to the account then verify it. The site always tells me the numbers don’t match. It’s a dead end.
I don’t know anyone who has made it past this point. There is no way to address this issue or any way to talk to anyone on this site.
If you call the OESC, you get a recording stating that due to the high volume of calls it cannot answer but will call you back. It hangs up on you. Everything is a dead end with no way to address any issues.
This is a government agency that has been unfunctional for four months when they are needed the most.
This is unacceptable. The system has failed us.
Rodger Gibson, Tulsa