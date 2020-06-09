World’s left-wing rallying cries
If you’re wondering if the Tulsa World is politically center, left or hard left, here are some anecdotal points.
The editorial cartoons are definitely left wing. The May 9 illustration by Bruce Plante about Michael Flynn lying to the FBI is a left-wing rallying cry.
A preponderance of evidence has shown Flynn didn’t lie and was coerced into pleading guilty.
The political analyses are all left wing.
A good example was the May 17 Associated Press fact check about Obamagate (“AP fact check: Trump, GOP falsehoods on Flynn, Biden, virus”).
It discussed President Donald Trump trying to undermine the Russia investigation. It had no mention of evidence clearly showing the investigation was illegally initiated and resulted in a lengthy investigation showing no presidential collusion.
That Trump colluded is still a left-wing rallying cry.
Letters to the editor are overwhelmingly anti-Trump. Between April 20 to May 19, the World printed 19 letters with anti-Trump comments and five defending or complimenting the president.
If the Tulsa World isn’t politically hard left, it certainly isn’t far from it.
Jim Mazzei, Tulsa
Need to grow up
Thank you for printing Dick Polman’s insightful editorial “Pandemic also shows America at its worst” on May 16 that describes how face masks are the latest weapon in the polarized culture war.
Wearing a mask in public places is a simple act of consideration for others, a symbol that we are all in this together, and just plain good citizenship.
How an adult can seriously believe mask-wearing is a sign of weakness or an elitist plot to suppress free thought is beyond understanding.
Polman nailed it when he noted that mask haters demonstrate a child-like understanding of autonomy. Like 2-year-olds, they just don’t seem to understand the concept of balancing individual freedom with obligations to fellow citizens.
Let us all hope they will grow up before more people die due to their selfishness.
David Scharf, Tulsa
Universal law of good
There is no mathematical solution while continuing to stay with a problem and not applying the solution.
It is no different regarding the principle of man. Going round and round, reacting and being frustrated, frightened or angered, etc., by mortal discord is leading nowhere.
Without applying the principle of harmony, intelligence, wisdom, love, health, justice, mercy, wholeness and perfection — thus finding the solution in the universal principle of man — attempts to heal a situation are fruitless.
Take the recent nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
If sparked by race, how is man’s equality gained by criminal acts of burning cars, setting a police station on fire or shooting an officer not even involved in the case?
Police put their lives on the line every day. How many people protest when an officer is shot and killed in the line of duty?
Knowing that all men are created equal and peacefully striving for the expression of this is the answer.
Floyd’s death was a tragedy, and our prayers should go out to the grieving family, but only one officer needs to pay for this.
We have a good judicial system and need to honor, respect and uphold this. People running amok and reacting, feeling justified by committing criminal acts, is not the America I have known and loved and on which this nation was founded.
The mob mentality of lawlessness is not going to prove the universal law of good.
Beverly Larson, Tulsa