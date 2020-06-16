Dangerous outdoor rallies
The Tulsa World editorial that the President Donald Trump rally Saturday is a potential for a COVID-19 spike is nothing more than fear mongering. It is no more dangerous than the Juneteenth celebration and all the protests that have erupted over the past few weeks.
What makes this rally any different than 1,000 people cramming in a church or the chaos at Walmart on an average weekend?
Don’t say the rally is inside and those events are outside. There are still thousands of stupid people shouting in each other’s faces, spewing germs because they are not wearing masks.
Thousands of people are not taking precautions whether they are inside or outside because they all crammed together in the same space.
I question the motives behind the editorial. Why not question the church gatherings or throngs of people cramming into grocery stores with no masks?
Are those not controversial enough? Why not question the lack of masks and lack of social distancing during the protests?
Hasn’t there been enough pot stirring and partisan rhetoric spewed over the last few years? Why not try dialing down the controversy by stepping back from it.
The media has become a major cause of the divide in this country. Journalism has become nothing more than chasing ratings and pushing opinions.
How about a return to facts and civility?
Judy Morency, Tulsa
Bynum could stop rally
As COVID-19 cases spike to the highest one-day total in Tulsa, President Donald Trump has planned a mass gathering of his political supporters at the BOK Center downtown.
It is incumbent on Mayor G.T. Bynum to exercise his duty to protect Tulsa’s citizens from further potential infection by issuing an emergency order to ban large public gatherings until the pandemic is under control.
Larry White, Tulsa
Resenting Stitt
I resent Gov. Kevin Stitt inviting President Donald Trump to Tulsa. I have a trifecta of vulnerabilities to the COVID-19 virus.
Statistically, my chances are slim to survive. Stitt and Trump are putting me at risk and for what? It was a landslide for Trump in 2016 in Oklahoma.
Does he need to come? I hardly think so.
He appears to be addicted to partisan crowds coming to these outings or an outright addiction to crowds howling at his pronouncements.
I’m 76, and he’s the only president I’ve ever had to never stop his campaign.
I don’t have to sign a waiver; I’m not attending. If I get the virus, I will remember one of the last things he ever helped to do for me.
Shame on the leadership. I expected more. Not even to mention the intentional tone deafness to my fellow men, the African American people of our city and land.
Larry Wileman, Tulsa
Shame coming to Tulsa
Shame on you, Tulsa. President Donald Trump incites hate, champions divisiveness, disparages women of any color and refuses to wear a protective mask in the throes of a pandemic.
Whose idea was it to schedule Trump’s rally at the BOK Center, near Juneteenth no less? Gov. Kevin Stitt or our senior senator perhaps? You’ve brought shame down on us all for the entire world to see.
Katlynn Scott, Broken Arrow
Trump’s Bible lesson
It’s appalling that in one breath President Donald Trump can say that he supports all peaceful protesters and then immediately have the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park assaulted with tear gas, permitting him a safe walk to the nearby church where he stood holding a Bible for a photo op.
Never once did he acknowledge the issue for the peaceful protests, nor did he apologize for the harm he did to protesters.
That’s despicable behavior for anyone, let alone the U.S. president. Our country desperately needs to be brought together right now, not torn apart by the man who would be king.
Trump needs to take a lesson out of that Bible I’m sure he’s never read: “Inasmuch as you have done it to one of the least of these my brothers, you have done it to me (Matthew 25:40).”
A concept that Trump clearly cannot understand. God help us all.
Sharron Miller, Norman
Tulsa being played
Tulsa is being played. I’m really disappointed Mayor G.T. Bynum will allow a rally of 20,000 people while the number of coronavirus cases are now increasing.
A person can go to restaurants, Tulsa Zoo, Gathering Place, etc. and people are social distancing and wearing masks.
Now it is OK for 20,000 people to sit shoulder-to-shoulder in a crowded arena without masks for four to five hours?
All we have worked for the past three months is wasted. I’m very, very disappointed for allowing this to happen in Tulsa. Tulsa is being played, big time!
David Doyle, Glenpool