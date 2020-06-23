Emergency room dependence
We are being told that we should not worry about the prospect for further COVID-19 spread as a result of the President Donald Trump rally. After all, we have plenty of hospital capacity to care for those who become ill.
One might take the same reasoning to suggest that all traffic laws be suspended and that speeding and reckless driving should be encouraged.
After all, we do have nice, well-equipped emergency rooms to care for the resulting injuries!
David S. Sowell, M.D., Tulsa
Tulsa commended
Kudos to Tulsa and our many visitors this past weekend.
I want to commend, especially, our Black Lives Matter activists, Juneteenth rally attendees and those who chose to represent outside of President Donald Trump’s rally. All of you demonstrated for our country and the world what we strive for here in Tulsa, a community not based in color or religion, but in respect, compassion and the desire to come together in order to improve the lives of all Tulsans.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said it best: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
To this idea we must cling and move forward. Together we can embody for all the ideal America we have only yet dreamt of becoming.
President Obama said: “We are who we’ve been waiting for!” So let’s roll up our sleeves, Tulsa, and work together. For together we stand, divided we fall!
Candace Norman, Tulsa
Mayor lacked courage
I am sorry that the Tulsa mayor did not have the courage to put politics aside and stop President Donald Trump’s rally at the BOK Center.
Saying it’s not his idea or choice is no excuse. We were seeing rising COVID-19 cases in our city, and large indoor gatherings are dangerous for attendees and our community.
We need leadership for the people, not the party. Let’s vote on it.
David Brown, Tulsa
American heroes on bases
I have some suggestions for replacing Confederate military names: Fort U.S. Grant, Fort Joseph Warren, Fort Frederick Douglass and Fort Franklin Roosevelt.
If these names are already on military installations, I have others.
Mark Bailey, Tulsa
Obama viewed positively
The letter published June 12 criticizing President Barack Obama requires a rebuttal (“Remember the messes Obama and Biden left behind”).
Many of the points being criticized as negative, moderate people, such as myself, see as positives.
I won’t take the time to argue each one presented. I will say President Donald Trump is not viewed favorably in other countries of the world, except in dictatorships and Israel. Note that Israel has its own reasons because Trump supports everything Benjamin Netanyahu wants to do to avoid a two-state solution for the Palestinians.
The most glaring part of the many untruths is that Obama did not replenish N95 face mask supply. If this was the case, why didn’t Trump replenish the supply in his first three years?
I pray each day that Trump will not be re-elected. I would hate to have four more years of his reckless actions.
Phil Adams, Tulsa
‘Dead cat bounce’
Is it fake news for the Tulsa World to report that the there were empty seats at the BOK Center during President Donald Trump’s rally? Or that they were tearing down the so-called overflow outdoor stage while the rally was in progress?
In spite of the hype, the rally did the dead cat bounce.
