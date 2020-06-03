Stitt needs to mask up
If Gov. Kevin Stitt were just an ordinary bumpkin, I could understand how he might conclude that wearing a mask is a “personal decision.”
Unfortunately, he’s not an ordinary bumpkin; he is the governor of the state of Oklahoma at a time when we are experiencing a novel coronavirus pandemic.
The spread of the virus can be slowed by frequent hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
The people of our state need our leader to show some leadership and either mask up or go home.
Donald Loveless Jr. M.D., Tulsa
Individual liberty opinions
The letter “Nonsense science skeptics” (May 7), demonstrates the elitist attitude of liberal arrogance very well.
The writer states that people who value individual liberty are in the same category as “science skeptics” and “conspiracy theorists.” Such a statement is from a collectivist point of view because it throws the baby out with the bath water.
It is true many bogus conspiracy theories exist. It is also a fact that nearly every war and revolution in history began with some sort of conspiracy.
As far as science is concerned, it’s a fact that many fascist regimes have manipulated their own form of junk science to gain public control.
When it comes to the issue of individual liberty, one should consider some quotes.
“Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both,” Benjamin Franklin said.
“If tyranny and oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy,” James Madison said.
The letter states that opinions should not be printed if they “spout total nonsense.
To that, I repeat the quote: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” from English writer Evelyn Beatrice Hall.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy
U.S. handling virus well
Some recent letters say President Donald Trump didn’t do this or that concerning how the virus was managed.
However statistics tell another story; that the U.S. is doing very well.
The U.S. has lower rate of deaths per million compared to most other major countries.
While data is constantly changing, the recent numbers show death rate per million as Belgium, 827; Spain, 580; Italy, 549; Sweden, 431; France, 428; United Kingdom, 573; Netherlands, 345; Ireland, 338; U.S., 319; Switzerland, 225; Canada, 188, and Portugal, 135.
Also, the number of coronavirus tests in the U.S. recently surpassed those in South Korea and Italy, two countries that had been testing more aggressively.
James Lea, Broken Arrow
A matter of time
The article “What is Obamagate” (May 17) was so phony and full of lies I couldn’t finish reading it!
The news media nowadays is nothing more than a political outlet giving opinions, making up stories and twisting the truth to fit their narrative.
The news media has divided this country and caused nothing but pure hate for our president. They should be held accountable.
President Barack Obama and his inner circle didn’t like who the American people elected as our president, so they basically formed a coup to overthrow him. More and more evidence surfaces every day to support this.
It’s just a matter of time before all the world will know the truth.
Charlie Taylor,
Sand Springs