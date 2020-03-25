Not near top 10
With the continued decline of quality public education in Oklahoma, my granddaughter moved to a private school thanks to the generosity of her other grandparents.
This decline is wholly the result of inadequate funding by our single-party-run, state government. Why?
In the early 2010s, three consecutive tax cuts that mainly benefited the wealthy helped produce budget holes.
The answer from the GOP-led state House was the steepest education cuts in the nation. Our state government put more money in the pockets, bank accounts and IRAs of the wealthy and paid for it with cuts to our children’s already desperate public education system. Fair?
I’m old enough to remember all the various sin-tax schemes our government put before the people under the auspices of “funding education.”
“We’re going to use this money to fix education.” Ha! Liquor-by-the-drink: “What, are you against our children’s education?”
The same ruse for parimutuel horse racing, casino gambling, Las Vegas-style table games, the lottery, increased taxes on tobacco and now medical marijuana.
How gullible are we?
If half those promises had been kept, Oklahoma wouldn’t have 46% of high school graduates failing to meet the minimum benchmark in any single academic category on ACT college entrance exams.
Oklahoma will not be a top 10 state without increasing taxes on those most able to pay. That’s highly unlikely due to the super majority vote requirement imposed by the state Constitution.
Adjust your sights, sadly we ain’t going near the top 10.
Chuck Threadgill, Tulsa
Alarming lack of leadership
While other states were imposing tough restrictions like stay-at-home, shelter-in-place orders and telling nonessential workers to do the same while pleading for more medical personnel and supplies to treat coronavirus cases, Oklahoma was still reacting instead of being proactive.
In addition, other states were enforcing these public policies with civil fines and mandatory closures for any business not in compliance.
In Oklahoma, many businesses remained open and serving a large number of customers. This needed to be stopped.
Another concern is all the children who rely on a public school to feed them. A number of schools do not qualify for funding to feed their students. The state department of education should appeal to the governor and Legislature for funding to help feed these kids.
The general public should be encouraged to wear gloves when going to the grocery store and handling shopping carts that have been used by someone else.
Testing sites are almost zero. A plan should be in place and implemented ASAP to provide testing services in remote and isolated locations.
Treatment centers should also be established that are remote and isolated.
The people in Oklahoma need to see a comprehensive and strategic strategy that is proactive and offers some solutions.
We are at the mercy of our current lack of leadership.
Jerry Wilson, Tulsa
Poor presidential leadership
I don’t care if our president is male or female, Democrat or Republican, just that the country is run with honesty, openness and, most of all, tells the truth.
The one we are stuck with does none of those things, He is a habitual liar, hateful, mean-spirited, rude and is an expert on everything.
When the coronavirus reared its ugly head in China, we heard from him that it was fake news. Also, he said we are so prepared, and very, very under control. All lies.
We are seeing mass unemployment, businesses shuttering, stock market tanking and heaven only knows what else will happen.
We as Americans need true leadership, honesty and truth to all of us; not someone who belittles the experts. We are weakened by such an inept person. Let’s stick together and work for the betterment of our nation!
And is he trying to buy our vote with this bailout in the making? We all know what is proposed will only last a short time and put us deeper in debt.
Eric Johnson, Tulsa