Blood of troops
With the last (hopefully) drawdown of our troops from Afghanistan underway, maybe we should look at what we accomplished in the Iraq and Afghan wars since 9/11.
The following statistics do not include our allies, civilians or enemy combatants.
In Afghanistan there have been 2,440 U.S. military deaths as a result of hostile action and 20,320 wounded in action during the war.
Data provided by the Pentagon shows that more than 775,000 U.S. service members have deployed to Afghanistan at least once.
As of June 29, 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Defense casualty website, there were 4,424 total deaths (including both killed in action and nonhostile) and 31,952 were wounded in the Iraq war. And over 1 million military personnel were deployed to Iraq.
The budgetary cost of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Pakistan have totaled $6.4 trillion from FY 2001 thru FY 2020. That includes the ongoing costs of veterans’ care and on interest on the debt incurred to pay for the wars.
The Department of Veterans Affairs reports that from 2005 through 2017, more than 78,000 veterans and active-duty service members from all wars have committed suicide. It’s unknown how many of those were veterans in the Middle East.
One wonders how different the blood and treasure from these wars would be if the Selective Service (draft boards) had been active during this period.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Sanctuary consistency
I have to assume people criticizing sheriffs declaring gun sanctuaries feel the same about the entire Maryland Legislature and elected officials in many large U.S. cities, which are trying to pass bills and policies to turn them into sanctuaries for immigrants living in the country illegally.
Gun ownership in this country is legal and guaranteed by the Second Amendment, whereas entering this country without going through ports of entry or proper channels and living here is not legal.
John Wilkinson, Tulsa
Hard to believe
I find it difficult to believe that in the space of just a few weeks’ time Chris Matthews was forced off the air for little or no reason, and Rush Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Robert Plumlee, Tulsa