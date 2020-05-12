Stop baseball tournament
Starting Friday, Jenks will be hosting a huge three-day youth baseball tournament for a whopping 83 teams, their fans and all of their germs.
Normally, about 60 teams would be participating in such a tournament.
The Little League World Series tournaments have been canceled for the first time ever this year, and both Tulsa and Bixby nixed this event.
But apparently the COVID-19 virus is not a problem in Jenks, so its citizens are flinging open its ballpark complex gates and welcoming the crowds during this pandemic.
I’m a baseball-loving and human being-loving mom who is not on board with holding this tournament.
If you also are not on board with setting a precedent for large sporting-event gatherings like this being permitted in Oklahoma starting this week (when phase two of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan is to go into effect), please let Stitt know that.
You just might help preempt the seeding of a new COVID-19 hotspot in Oklahoma.
Sometimes you just have to protect people from themselves.
One summer without baseball won’t kill anybody, but a summer with it just might.
Jamee Markert, Tulsa
Paying the price
Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely. The U.S. Office of Special Counsel is an independent federal investigative and prosecutorial agency.
It found reasonable grounds to believe the Trump administration was retaliating against Dr. Rick Bright. Bright was exposing corruption in the Department of Health and Human Services.
The Department of Justice dismissed charges against Michael Flynn. Flynn asked to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI, noting the government’s “bad faith, vindictiveness and breach of the plea agreement.”
President Donald Trump issued a warning to “... horrible people and hopefully they’re going to pay a big price ...” in the Russia probe.
The president and his administration came to power with the determined assistance of a movement that denies science, bashes government and prioritized loyalty over professional expertise.
The result has been incompetence, corruption and loss of confidence in government.
The price Americans pay for leadership. Shall we keep paying?
John Edelmann, Tulsa
Reassuring spiritual being
In the letter “Spiritual Revival” (May 7), the writer speculates that the current pandemic, and all intermittent ones throughout history, might be “wake-up” calls from God to remind us that he is “in charge.”
So God gets the rap for all this suffering? And all so a “temporary revival” might follow?
In times like these, I take no comfort in such a theology.
What I want to know is whether there is a deity who loves me and cares about me.
Why we suffer is too deep for me to plumb. Inquiry into what spiritual being might help us cope and rebound is more to my liking.
A theology that justifies thousands of random deaths as a deliberate act of God is not helpful.
Cary Wood, Jenks