Complex food chain
With meat processing plants either shut down or crippled, many say it is a good time to go vegan but that may not be an option in the future.
Farms that grow our grains, vegetables, fruit and nuts depend heavily — if not entirely — on foreign labor to harvest their crops.
With borders and embassies closed because of the virus, aircraft not flying and with weeks of quarantine for farm laborers who do get here, crops may be rotting in the fields just as cattle, chickens and hogs are being euthanized and buried.
Some say farm labor is no problem because many will be unemployed in the cities.
How many city people would travel hundreds of miles to work on farms for minimum wage doing back-breaking labor in the hot sun and living in the brush?
Though they may be electronic wizards, would they know how to work a hoe from daylight till dark?
I fear that the problem we face is not as simple as giving up meat and eggs.
Putting food on our tables is a complicated process involving the whole food chain — growing, processing, transporting, distribution and marketing — while striving to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
We shall soon see how dependent we are on immigrant farm laborers.
Ray Bachlor, Tulsa
Thanks for puzzles
Thank you for adding an additional puzzle and all kinds of extra activities in the newspaper.
I’m elderly and sheltering in place. Also, I’m a crossword puzzle addict.
I appreciate my Tulsa World each day ever more during this pandemic.
Ann Haines, Tulsa
Trump concerned for self
The Great Creator punishes those who do evil and rewards those who do good. Yet, I cannot understand the Creator allowing over 80,000 to die in the U.S. from the novel coronavirus since I am sure many who died were good people.
Projections are for over 160,000 to die from the virus by late August.
President Donald Trump seems concerned about those who have died. However, the concern seems focused on the loss of voters for him and his plans. He evidently thinks many who died were his fans and would have voted for him in 2020.
Trump recently claimed the number of COVID-19 fatalities has been inflated for political purposes. Yet, medical officials claim these deaths may be under-estimated by at least 10% simply because testing was not available for many who died in homes.
I don’t really understand how fundamentalists can continue to claim the Creator sent Trump to fulfill their agenda. He so obviously is only concerned about himself and money he can obtain, legally or not legally, for himself, his family and rich friends.
Edward V. Harris, Tahlequah
Buy American
I tried all day recently to get a replacement bottle of calcium citrate petites after I noticed that the pills I usually get were made in China.
I will not accept Chinese manufactured anything! I hope everyone in Tulsa follows my lead.
Reed Melton, Tulsa