Unemployment problems
Legitimate unemployment claims are filed in record numbers in Oklahoma due to the economy crashing.
Some folks are getting paid; sadly, others do not.
Even some folks who were told they were approved still haven’t seen a dime. They were told they would be contacted, but nothing happens. No checks in the mail. Horrible!
Now, telling your story about unpaid benefits on Facebook, or Twitter, may make you feel better, but it doesn’t help your case.
If you have been approved for unemployment benefits and still not been paid, you definitely need to contact your local legislators.
Every political leader has email, phone numbers and secretaries.
Reach out to them and share your experience with the people elected to represent you. Do this!
If you don’t contact the state Capitol, it’s like your claim never happened.
Stay strong and do the paperwork!
Rodger Cameron, Copan
Do unto others
In church I learned “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
So it pains me to see people in public not wearing a mask. The purpose of the mask is not to protect the one wearing it, but to protect everyone around them.
So please, everyone, wear a mask to protect all of us.
Lee Snodgrass, Broken Arrow
Buying junk
Reopening the economy is like government driving drunk and hoping no accident happens on the economy road.
Now the Federal Reserve is buying junk bonds for companies that took on the risk, against those with savings accounts.
Wall Street does not generate real wealth. Once stocks and bonds are issued, middle men make the money. Why are they being subsidized?
When will the tax code be changed to stop companies from writing off labor and getting tax deductions for materials, instead of taxing the companies?
Joe Stewart, Owasso
Editor’s Note: The Federal Reserve announced in April it would, for the first time, consider buying noninvestment-grade corporate bonds and exchange-traded funds. It will buy bonds of “fallen angel” companies, referring to businesses getting downgraded to a junk rating. It is part of $2.3 trillion in loans available due to coronavirus damage.