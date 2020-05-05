Maskless workers
The Air National Guard flyover to salute eastern Oklahoma’s dedicated health care workers was a tremendous show of support to those working the front lines during this COVID-19 pandemic.
I took my 94-year-old mother to watch it at Oklahoma State University Medical Center, and the flyover was inspiring.
Sadly, what was not inspiring was the number of OSUMC’s staff who were congregated closely together with no facial masks on. Some had masks on, but at least 50% of the gathered crowd did not.
I saw the Tulsa World’s pictures of the flyover taken at Saint Francis Hospital, and the vast majority of workers were wearing masks.
There was a greater percentage of construction workers in OSUMC’s parking lot with masks on than hospital personnel.
Wearing face masks and practicing social distancing are two easy things people can do to protect themselves and others from contracting this virus.
Face masks are a sign of consideration and compassion. They show that you care about your fellow human beings more than you care about the discomfort and inconvenience of wearing a mask.
If there’s a segment of workers that should adhere to these practices, it’s hospital personnel. Too bad that was not the case at OSUMC.
Amy Reynolds, Tulsa
Bad presidential choices
I am disappointed and angry. I am not a partisan hack, neither am I an ideologue.
I did vote for Bernie Sanders this year, and I am not excited about Joe Biden’s politics. At the same time, my standards for president are very low right now.
I can sum them up as follows: The candidate whom I will vote for must have a pulse, not have committed any high crimes, including treason and murder and not be a sexual predator or assailant.
A candidate who can pass this test will unknowingly be more qualified than our current president.
Of the 20 or so Democrats in the race, all of them have passed my three hurdles except Biden. The worst part is that Democrats knew about sexual allegations before they voted for him.
Was the Democratic Party not the party of the #MeToo movement and of the women’s marches? When I said that I believe the women, I meant it.
Our political vetting has failed. Between the two major tickets, Americans will choose between one candidate who allegedly has committed a little sexual assault, and one who allegedly has committed a lot.
Though highly improbable, it is possible for Democrats to change their nominee at the DNC National Convention, and I’d recommend that they do so.
I do not plan to vote for a candidate who has committed any amount of assault on women.
Brian King, Tahlequah
Editor’s note: Former Senate staffer Tara Reade alleged a sexual assault occurred 27 years ago by Joe Biden, who has denied the allegations. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said Biden is an “open book” having undergone a comprehensive investigation when running as vice president in 2008 and dismissed calls for the DNC to launch an investigation. At least 25 women have accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault, and he has denied all allegations.
Spiritual revival
The COVID-19 virus could be another wake-up call from God as a signal that he is still in charge.
History is dotted with plagues and epidemics, each of which have taken millions of lives in an unstoppable rampage across the world. And after each one, a temporary spiritual revival occurred.
So, once again humanity has a chance to acknowledge who is in charge.
Gordon Thompson, Grove
Public disease tyranny
In response to the letter “Public health tyranny” (May 4), two simple questions immediately present themselves:.
Would the preference be that our society embrace social injustice? And, in place of the “tyranny of Public Health,” would the preference be the tyranny of public disease?
Eliot Glaser, Tulsa
Nonsense science skeptics
I appreciate the Tulsa World for printing fact- and research-based coverage of the COVID-19 crisis, and I rely on that coverage for a daily dose of critical information.
I also understand that the newspaper receives many letters from members of the community who are science skeptics, conspiracy theorists and those who think individual liberties are more important than the lives of vulnerable members of our community.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean those should be printed, especially when they are spouting utter nonsense.
Curtis Kline, Tulsa