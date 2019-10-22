Support prison rehab
Criminal justice reform is at the forefront of Oklahoma legislation because the current system of incarceration without rehabilitation is not serving communities fiscally or in crime prevention.
Oklahoma takes the lead in incarceration rates, yet we still rank No. 40 in public safety.
Gov. Stitt has diligently worked to address this issue by developing the Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform Task Force — or RESTORE.
As RESTORE works to examine options for reform and produce new legislation, citizens of Oklahoma should consider supporting these proposals.
With the passing of House Bill 1269, lower sentencing will be applied retroactively for many, meaning that certain inmates would have the opportunity to return to their families and communities.
For most, the struggle to succeed will begin upon their release. Under current policy, when someone exits prison, many of their rights and benefits as a U.S. citizen become inaccessible to them, including employment, housing and public assistance.
This only serves to stifle their potential and leads to continued criminal behavior, as well as other social ills like poverty, addiction, breakdown of the family unit and homelessness.
The work of RESTORE is important for all Oklahomans because only through investing in criminal rehabilitation can we truly anticipate reduced crime and safer communities.
Furthermore, by redirecting budget dollars away from corrections, we can invest in more preventative initiatives, such as mental health and education, that serve us all.
Brittany Graves, Tulsa
Military trauma treatment
The American people owe our actively serving military members and our retired veterans the support, contribution and promotion of research and education regarding trauma and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Trauma resulting with the diagnosis of PTSD has impacted many lives of service members returning from deployment. Research has concluded that 51% of post-9/11 veterans reported they had difficulty adjusting to civilian life.
Cognitive behavioral therapy and linking human systems therapy are among the several therapeutic programs helping veterans transition back into society.
As society continues to grow and people’s lives are faced with ongoing issues resulting from trauma, there is a need for continued research. This includes a continued effort to reduce or eliminate the effects of trauma in our veterans and active-duty military members.
A career counselor’s duty is to sit and listen to service members attempting to reintegrate into society from active duty.
However, it is alarming to hear the negative stories of good servicemen and servicewomen discussing the negative issues they faced while transitioning out of the military.
Reintegration should be more than just job placement. Reintegration should be a qualitative approach that encompasses all aspects of the transition process.
The passive approach of reintegration currently in practice is a disservice to the soldier, the soldier’s family, the soldier’s community and society as a whole.
John M. Penick, Tulsa
Unhealthy romance
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month.
According to a 2015 national survey, 1 in 4 women and men have experienced intimate partner violence throughout their lifetimes, usually before turning 25.
Although the phrase domestic violence evokes images of hitting and kicking, abuse is actually bigger than the punch.
It’s a loved one apologizing for having gotten so jealous that he or she just lost control. It’s Ryan Gosling’a character in “The Notebook” threatening suicide if his crush doesn’t go out with him.
We’ve been taught to think these scenes are romantic. If it’s complicated for adults to recognize an unhealthy dynamic, it’s definitely harder for teenagers.
We have the power to intervene in abuse. If interacting with teens, point out healthy and unhealthy ways of showing love observed in others or in movies, TV shows or music videos.
If they are already in an abusive relationship, adolescents are actually more likely to ask a friend or family member for help than a professional, who is a stranger.
Most people are already aware that domestic violence happens. But everyone needs to be aware of their own role in promoting healthy relationships and connecting people to help.
That’s how we recognize abuse around us and protect our community.
Giselle Wills, Tulsa