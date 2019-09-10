Stop water fluoridation
Considering Big Pharma’s participation in thousands of opioid deaths, obviously we cannot rely on our public health agencies and other medical leadership to protect us from greed before the damage is done.
I refer to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies and medical and dental trade associations, even at the local level.
Since 1950, they have all been saying we need to add fluoride to our drinking water to make our teeth healthier. Tulsa has been adding toxic fluoridation chemicals to the water since 1953.
City leaders have ignored more than 50 scientific studies showing damaged brain development from fluoride exposure, including lowered IQ of offspring when their pregnant mothers had fluoridated water.
The most recent study, published Aug. 19 in JAMA Pediatrics, the world’s most prestigious medical journal, is further recognition that fluoride can be as harmful as lead in early brain development.
Fluoridation must go.
John Mueller, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The JAMA Pediatrics article on Aug. 19 was titled “Is Fluoride Potentially Neurotoxic?” It was an analysis of existing Canadian research on IQ scores of children from women who drank fluoridated water while pregnant.
It contained an editor’s note explaining the reason for publication, stating it “was not easy.” It further stated: “This study is neither the first, nor will it be the last, to test the association between prenatal fluoride exposure and cognitive development. We hope that purveyors and consumers of these findings are mindful of that as the implications of this study are debated in the public arena.”
Media not biased
Many on the right have condemned the media for not giving both perspectives. But I do not think that those who cover President Trump’s myriad missteps should be pigeonholed as biased against him or against the right.
We hold news writers to higher expectations than we do academics. Would a historian who writes on dictators such as Josef Stalin, Leopold II or Robert Mugabe have to give both perspectives on their regimes?
Though it may be interesting to read a book on the creative mind and artistic and charitable works of such dictators, such publications would distract from more important components of his legacy.
President Trump likely aligned himself with Russia to win the 2016 election. Robert Mueller has not exonerated his actions, and Congress has still not read Barr’s redactions. He has not protected our voting system, which FBI Director Christopher Wray has indicated is already under attack.
Although all politicians bend the truth, none has done so more maliciously false and as frequently as Trump.
The Washington Post keeps a Pinocchio tracker on him, and he has made an unprecedented 12,000-plus misleading claims.
The media has also covered his family separation policy, his many conflicts of interest and his sexual misconduct, including affairs with porn stars.
By any respectable standard, Trump is the most unethical U.S. president since Andrew Jackson, and the media shouldn’t be condemned as biased by the right for calling out his countless blunders.
Brian King, Tahlequah