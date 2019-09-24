California knows best
California has legal authority under the Clean Air Act of 1970 to write pollution rules that go beyond the federal government’s.
The Obama-era standard for fuel mileage is 54 mpg by 2025. California is proposing 51 mpg by 2026. President Trump has targeted California’s power to set its own standard and is trying to roll back the standard to 31 mpg nationwide.
According to one research firm, Trump’s plan would result in a minimum of 321 million metric tons of added carbon dioxide emissions between now and 2035. Car companies Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW have reached an agreement in principle with California on the stricter emissions standards.
In the ’60s, Southern California had a serious air pollution problem known as smog. The air is cleaner now due in large part to the mileage and emissions standards adopted as a result of the act.
Considering the increased number of vehicles, imagine how bad the pollution would be if the stricter standards had not been adopted.
In the early ’70s, the Bartlesville Energy Research Center conducted research on pollution from cars, trucks and airplanes. A large smog chamber was used to study the formation and control of smog and to measure emissions from vehicles. Some of the early pollution controls on automobiles also were tested in this chamber.
Trump has been arbitrarily easing or removing scores of environmental regulations as unnecessary and burdensome. The tougher mileage standards were a key part of the Obama administration’s efforts to reduce climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.
Foye Penn, Tulsa
Saving Earth
The life forces on Earth, all plants and animals, fight fiercely for survival. Without this persistent battle, Earth life would be out of balance.
One form of life must not overtake and destroy all others, but that is what is happening today. Human overpopulation of Earth must cease. We are part of Earth’s communal life. We are not more important or more sacred than all other life forms.
We, humbly, are a part of a magnificent system. We are not superior. We are interdependent.
We have assumed that growth is good. But our pollution is killing species necessary for maintaining the balance. We are poisoning the air and water vital for planet life, and we are depleting our natural resources. We all must re-examine our choices that are endangering Earth life.
Preventing human overpopulation requires reverent human decision-making. Reproductive education and easy access to contraception must be available, especially in Third World countries whose populations are desperately seeking survival by fleeing to other countries with so many dying in the journey.
What we decide regarding this issue is primary. Expect every candidate running for public office to address this issue. Ask for their thoughts on how to reach and maintain sustainable human population on Earth.
Judie Suess, Tulsa
Not first wage increase
Much has been said about Cherokee Nation’s minimum wage being raised, which is good, but not the first.
In 2010 with the authority of the Office of Principal Chief, I increased the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10 per hour.
Also, for any employee who was fluent in the Creek language a 50-cent per-hour incentive was added.
I hope this has continued since my retirement.
Former Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief A.D. Ellis, Beggs
Editor’s note: Former Principal Chief A.D. Ellis served as leader of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation from 2008 to 2011.
Postal worker help
Thanks to our postal worker, Max. He took the time to ring our doorbell and ask if we had a letter in the mailbox because the flag was up but no mail.
We had placed a letter in our mailbox to one of our utility companies at 8 a.m.
We immediately went to our bank and stopped the check.
After explaining what had happened, the clerk notified the other banks. Within a short time, a woman tried to cash the check but had changed the name and amount on the check.
When she saw the bank was checking the validity, she ran from the bank but left her fingerprint on the check and her license tag was recorded.
Hopefully her days are numbered.
Many thanks to our postal worker.
Vance Bates, Tulsa