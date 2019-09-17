Marking away trust
On Sept. 1, President Trump tweeted a warning that Alabama would be among the areas “most likely” to be hit by Hurricane Dorian. About 20 minutes later, the National Weather Service in Birmingham tweeted: “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian.”
On Sept. 4, the president gave a news conference with a map obviously altered with a Sharpie to show that the extended Dorian’s projected cone went into the southeastern corner of Alabama.
This hand-drawn addition indicated the storm would move from Florida into Alabama and made it appear Trump’s Sunday tweet was correct, despite national weather officials and updated forecasts saying otherwise.
There are lives that can be lost if a president does not consider and rely on experts in making decisions and pronouncements.
Presidents make errors. But further compounding an error with an obvious misstatement leads one to question whether that president should continue making the momentous decisions needed for the job.
In October 1962, President John F. Kennedy announced we were blockading Cuba because nuclear ballistic missiles were being installed there by Russia. Americans believed Kennedy and stood by him.
If Trump were to make a similar announcement that had grave implications on the continuance of life in America, would you believe him and stand by him? If not, that — in and of itself — is a serious problem.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
Shocking cartoon
I am such a fan of the Tulsa World editorial cartoonist. I look forward every morning to reading your opinion page and seeing Bruce Plante’s cartoon or, once in a while, another cartoon by another cartoonist.
However, I was shocked and dismayed by the Sept. 13 cartoon (“Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police”) by Plante making fun of a Tulsa police officer, apparently shielding news from the citizens of Tulsa and the Tulsa World readers.
Our police department protects its citizens each and every day and night. Officers’ lives are on the line. They are dedicated to this service or they would not be serving.
By publishing this cartoon, you are making fun of our entire police force and its leaders.
Shame on you.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Thanks for rally
Kudos to the organizers, vendors, elected officials and participants in the recent Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally held at the Guthrie Green that focused on the tremendous resource our community has in those who live with a disability and the many organizations dedicated to helping individuals achieve their potentials (“Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally brings people together at Tulsa’s Guthrie Green,” Sept. 11).
According to the Health Research Funding, the United States has seen a 17% increase in the amount of developmental disabilities diagnosed in children since 2000 in a demographic that already has 15% of its population with one or more developmental disabilities.
That’s 1 in 6 children affected with a disability.
Statistics show that with an adequate amount of resources, these individuals can live and thrive as an integral and productive part of our society. Tulsa is a supportive and generous community.
This first Developmental Disabilities Awareness Rally is a good step in highlighting the need for our support in this growing segment of an under-served population.
The Rev. Deacon John M. Johnson, Tulsa