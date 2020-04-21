Strong leadership in crisis
I am grateful for the leadership provided by our president and governor during this stressful time for our nation and Oklahoma.
I am proud of these leaders for surrounding themselves with capable people, listening and then making reasoned decisions.
Both of these men appear to me to be equal to the challenges presented them. I know a majority of Oklahomans, who played a part in the election of both these leaders, appreciate their courage in making the hard decisions.
I feel we are all safer because of these wise men.
Bryan Pollard, Tulsa
Europe’s Green New Deal
Eleven member nations of the European Union recently demanded that Green Deal policy guidelines be used as a framework for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The European Green Deal was introduced in December by Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the E.U.’s executive arm.
The European Green Deal has a road map and timeline for a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy where there are no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, economic growth is decoupled from resource use, and no person and no place is left behind.
This is very much like the Green New Deal proposed for the U.S.
In their letter the nations explained that “the lesson from the COVID-19 crisis is that early action is essential. Therefore we need to maintain ambition in order to mitigate the risks and costs of inaction from climate change and biodiversity losses. The Green Deal provides us with a road map to make the right choices in responding to the economic crisis while transforming Europe into a sustainable and climate neutral economy.”
What a great opportunity for Europe!
If only we could persuade our U.S. leaders to take similar action at this important crossroads in time.
Deanna Homer, Stillwater
Stitt wrong on ed funding
I was disappointed to read Gov. Kevin Stitt is considering using pandemic relief stimulus funds for education on private school scholarship programs.
Oklahoma’s public schools serve more than 90% of the school children in our state.
This emergency public funding should go to support needs such as internet access, technology and summer learning options for the public school students who lack critical resources and will fall further behind because of this crisis.
Martha Martin, Tulsa
Trump victim of hoax
A patently false opinion in a letter was published without providing a correction (“President not showing leadership,” March 26). It claimed that Trump called the coronavirus a hoax.
For those who only listen to fake news, this would seem true. To those who don’t take statements out of context, it’s obvious that President Donald Trump mentioned how the Democrats have tried to take him down time after time.
One hoax after another. Trump understands they will politicize this pandemic to remove him from office.
I appreciate Business Insider for clarifying this. By printing the whole comment, a reasonable person can understand what’s being said.
Myopic people who hate the president will twist anything and everything to discredit him.
Trump closed the border with China in the middle of the Democrats’ impeachment show. It wasn’t a popular move, but Trump does the right thing for Americans regardless of its popularity.
It’s not surprising that many other leaders have now followed his lead.
The president showed how terrible the virus was by closing the border. Trump haters showed how stupid they are for deriding him over and over.
They insist that he lies all the time. When the facts come out, Trump is found to be much more open and honest than any president in recent memory.
But he is undoubtedly the least tactful one, too.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Editor’s note: At a Feb. 28 rally, President Donald Trump said, “The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. One of my people came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia.’ That did not work out too well. They could not do it. They tried the impeachment hoax. … They tried anything. … And this is their new hoax.” This was reported by several media.