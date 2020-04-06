Contractor homework
Many of us have already experienced contractors out knocking on our doors recently after the storms.
Buyers beware. Many of these contractors knocking doors are not the most reputable. Not all are bad, but a person needs to do due diligence before hiring.
Check online their reputations with the Better Business Bureau, Google and Angie’s List. Do not sign a contract without a written price!
Many contractors will offer to make repairs for insurance money but won’t give you a written price.
If they are offering to cover a deductible, what is really happening is they will overcharge the insurance provider by asking for supplements they you are not aware of.
Any reputable company will provide a written quote. Don’t file a claim until you are sure of the damage.
A red flag is if a contractor says to file a claim without getting on the roof to see the damage. Make sure the contractor is fully insured and registered with the state.
Charles Nichols, Claremore
Trump not helping
Governors are on the frontline of the battle to control the COVID-19 virus spread.
They communicate with their hospitals and medical community constantly to know what is needed and where.
President Donald Trump thinks he’s smarter than they are and is constantly getting in the way of their progress. He’s admitted he doesn’t agree with the medical experts and ignores their advice.
It’s become obvious he wants to take credit when the crisis is over after ignoring all the data he was given months before the virus came to the U.S.
Trump refuses to take responsibility for his failures and blames the press for overstating the emergency and scaring the American people.
He’s viciously attacked governors who ask for his help and blames them for his failures. Unqualified and unfit for office, Trump’s actually causing even more deaths with bogus claims about other drugs that may or may not help.
The dire predictions that our medical experts and governors made are coming true.
More states Trump wanted to open up are reporting a rise in cases and deaths. He’s not helping; he’s just making things worse!
Removing him from press conferences would be a huge benefit and help speed the recovery.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa
No-door restrooms
Anyone who has traveled to the Oklahoma City area has probably visited an On Cue convenience store.
I like its design that extends the canopy from the gas pump area all the way to the store entrance to protect customers from the elements.
But considering our present times, the most important feature to me is that the restrooms do not have doors.
I’ve always wondered why many public restrooms have hands-free soap dispensers, hands-free faucets, hands-free hand dryers or paper towel dispensers, but then all that effort to stop the spread of germs for naught because you have to grab the door handle to exit.
That door handle has been grabbed by hundreds of other people, many of whom probably did not wash their hands.
Considering the current worldwide effort to eliminate the spread of COVID-19, wouldn’t it be a good idea for other convenience stores and businesses with public restrooms to adopt the same design as On Cue?
Mike Steele, Tulsa