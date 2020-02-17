Pledge history
I enjoy the letters and opinion section and wanted to add a postscript to the letter “Original Pledge of Allegiance did not have key phrase” (Jan. 8).
When I started school in 1939, we started each day with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The thumb of the right hand was tucked into the palm and the hand placed over the heart.
We started with “I pledge allegiance to the flag,” then the hand was extended palm up to the flag. It continued, “of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Starting in 1942, the hand was left over the heart because extending it was too much like the Nazi “Heil Hitler” salute.
Not many people remember that. It is history.
Donna E. Schoeni, Grove
Editor’s note: The original instructions for the pledge included what is called the Bellamy Salute, after the pledge’s author, Francis J. Bellamy. In December 1942, Congress amended the Flag Code for Americans to place their right hand over the heart during the recitation. Wording of the pledge has changed, most notably with the addition of “under God” in 1954.
A curious lot
Driving to shuffleboard with friends recently, a homeless man asked for money.
I wondered what it would cost to pay him the $7.25 state minimum wage, as if I was rich or a major corporation. For $58 a day, I could hire him and keep the profits.
If he dared ask for nationalized health care, affordable child care, affordable education and/or a livable retirement income (the American dream), I could, as a respectable Republican or Trumpian sycophant, label him as a welfare loafer, or worse, a socialist.
In a system designed to enrich the rich and protect corporate profits, the $58-a-day guy becomes the problem. We used to call that blaming the victim.
It’s pretty twisted.
Every dollar that goes to a company not paying livable wages and benefits is a dollar stolen from the pockets of the working poor.
Taxes don’t condemn the working poor to poverty. Income inequality and greed, the sin fundamentalist Christians supporting President Donald Trump seem to overlook, are what generate poverty.
We Oklahomans are a curious lot.
Reluctant to hold those who manipulate the system for personal gain accountable, we give more to the federal government than we get. Then, we elect politicians bent on seeing we get even less.
As individuals, as we vote, surely we can do better.
Michael Lock, Tulsa
Repeal 17th Amendment
A good point was made in the letter “New Impeachment Rules” (Feb. 4), but the writer only touched on the solution that would make the impeachment process less political.
The real solution would be to repeal the 17th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The Senate members would be free of political pressure.
This stone would kill a second bird. Oklahoma would have two representatives in Washington as Gov. Kevin Stitt wants.
This makes more sense than any other solution that has been proposed.
Joe Baumgartner,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: The 17th Amendment gave people the right to vote for their senators instead of state legislatures choosing them.
Questions for GOP
Here are questions for my Republican friends.
Should we permit a foreign nation to interfere in our elections?
Should we permit a president to seek foreign interference in our elections?
Should we permit a president to use foreign aid to compel foreign interference in our elections?
Should we ever vote for a Republican candidate again?
Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Mediator ideas
My suggestion for choices to mediate for the tribes would be Barry Switzer, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood (“Judge orders mediation between Stitt, tribes over gaming compacts,” Feb. 11).
Dale Brown, Tulsa