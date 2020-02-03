Thank you, George Kaiser
When I opened the Sunday Review section of The New York Times on Jan. 12, I was despondent to see the centerfold picture of a gravesite with an Oklahoma mother mourning four of her five children. I immediately thought we were once again to be used as a bad example.
But the article turned out to use the Tulsa experience with the Women in Recovery Program as a wonderful example of how an investment in human capital can be successful.
Aside from the human benefit, the program, largely funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, has saved Oklahoma $70 million in prison spending.
I then turned to the Tulsa World only to find the explanation in the Opinion section via an interview with Ken Levit, the executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. It can be summarized as: (1) avoid politics, (2) put aside personal prejudices and preferences (such as the need to increase “personal responsibility”) and (3) employ a person with the knowledge, skills and abilities, like a Ken Levit, to direct the effort.
Thank you Tulsa for providing such a clear example for the rest of the nation, and thank you, George Kaiser, for making it possible.
Blaine M. Sayre, M.D., Tulsa
New impeachment rules
I believe we need a constitutional amendment regarding our impeachment procedure.
I am old enough to say that I have recently been busy and interested watching my second impeachment hearing on TV. I would also interject that I have never been a party member. I’m an independent. So, I am a fairly open-minded observer.
In watching all this, as it moves along, I have no problem whatsoever with anything, except the conclusion procedure. The jurors, who will determine the impeachment outcome, are all elected senators and party members. There is no way, overall, that they are going to be independent and open-minded.
The problem is that, before a bit over 100 years ago, our senators were selected by our state houses, not through party elections. So, they were somewhat independent. Not so today.
I believe, for an impeachment jury, we should bring private citizens into the Senate to cast the decision on the final outcome, just as we do in other trials.
Despite the time and effort we have invested in this impeachment, it will have a highly predictable political conclusion, so a true American-type judgment will probably not be rendered.
David W. Porter, Skiatook
Declining population reasons
A recent letter expressed concern about the effect of abortion on our diminished population growth (“Effect of abortion on declining U.S. population being ignored,” Jan. 17).
The logic of the letter implies the solution would be to curtail abortions. The thinking doesn’t go far enough.
A law should be enacted immediately requiring all women of child bearing age to produce 2.1 children. That is the number required to maintain a stable population. If they fail to fulfill their obligations by age 40, they would face lengthy prison terms.
Or, we could just stop shooting each other.
The letter cites abortion statistics for 2017. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 15,679 people perished in 2017 from shootings.
Maybe also we could lay off assassinations of public figures from countries that might retaliate by killing us. Wars are notoriously hard on populations.
On the other hand, is the dwindling population really a problem?
President Donald Trump has assured us that “our country is full” and does not need more people. Could he possibly be mistaken? Could those fertile Guatemalans banging on our back gate be a solution and not a problem?
I’m sure if we all put our minds to it and work together, we can solve this population problem together.
Sonia Sniderman, Tulsa