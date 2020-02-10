Sanders for public ed
As a career public educator, it is my profound belief that the goal of public education is to communicate to kids that they matter.
Indeed, it should be the goal of every public institution and system to extend the lofty promises of our founding ideals to every single person above all else. It is with this compass I have supported presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the past and continue to do so.
Sen. Sanders is the only candidate who has spent his entire life fighting for the same values and goals he fights for today. He is the only candidate who I see fighting for all of my students, especially those who are poor and disenfranchised. He is the only candidate who refuses to depend on the oligarchy that would see my students remain oppressed.
For this reason, even progressives revile and slander him.
No one can say anything about his track record or his embodied beliefs; they can only call him “unelectable.” We learned in 2016 that the construct of electability is different now than it ever has been. We need an iconoclast who thinks less about being elected and more about advocacy for the voices our systems silence.
For them, for my students, and for me, that is Bernie Sanders.
Dan Hahn, Tulsa
America’s survival
To say that America is divided is like announcing that water is wet. We all know about the deep controversy in this country concerning our president.
This great political divide in America reminds me of the book “Those Angry Days: Roosevelt, Lindbergh, and America’s Fight Over World War II, 1939-1941.”
Author Lynne Olson says that from 1939 through 1941 there was a 50-50 split in our country over intervention in the war in Europe and opposition to Japanese aggression in China.
Attitudes were very heated. That divide continued until Dec. 6, 1941. The next day the controversy was gone.
America was brought together due to the actions of external actors. I wonder if it will take events caused by people from across the ocean to dissolve the political separation we have today. And, if so, whether America will be able to survive these events.
Does history repeat itself? Only time will tell.
John L. Harlan, Tulsa
Tribes paying low fees
Oklahoma tribes are willing to pay Arkansas 20% in exclusivity fees to operate a casino there because, I presume, they know they can make money doing so.
The tribes say that doesn’t relate to Oklahoma but I would disagree (“Tribal leader says comparing Oklahoma casinos to Arkansas is ‘apples to bananas,’” Jan. 15).
Using the most recent data I could find, in 2016, total tribal gaming revenues in Oklahoma were $4.36 billion, as reported by Casino City’s Indian Gaming Industry report written by economist Alan Meister.
In that year, tribes paid the state $132 million in exclusivity fees. That is only 3%.
It is so low because the tribes pay nothing on Class II (bingo) gaming machines, which is a huge windfall for the tribes. If the tribes had paid Oklahoma, say 15%, in 2016, the total fees to the state would have been an eye popping $654 million, or half a billion more than they actually paid that year.
It is true the tribes pay significant dollars into their local communities. But do they pay half a billion dollars? I’ll let you decide if the tribes have a sweet deal or not.
Jerry Moeller,
Stillwater
Editor’s note: Tribes do not pay fees for class II gaming because the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act left class II regulatory authority to the tribes. The act was passed as a gaming framework in response to the 1987 Supreme Court ruling that confirmed tribal authority to establish gaming operations independent of state regulation. The act requires state-tribal compacts for class III gaming.