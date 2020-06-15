Trump’s rally insulting
Mayor G.T. Bynum should take steps to ensure protecting Tulsa citizens from COVID-19 during President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday, not to mention the load of lies that will be brought to our city.
Bynum and the BOK Center would do well to back out of the atrocious visit because it will further split our citizens instead uniting them.
Try healing and uniting Tulsans by not insulting a large part of the city’s population.
James Cook, Tulsa
No systemic racism
In a recent editorial, the Tulsa World stated that “rooting out systemic racist practices is the only path forward ...” (“Tulsa needs to act now to protect the lives of black Americans,” June 3.)
I am a 76-year-old white male who grew up when there were real systemic racist practices.
My parents owned a restaurant in which black people were not permitted to eat. When I knew enough to question why, my mother said that doing otherwise would cause them to go out of business.
The downtown stores had segregated restrooms and water fountains. Black people had to sit in the back of the bus.
It was a terrible and degrading situation.
Today, there are no laws that discriminate against blacks. Racial discrimination by businesses or other institutions is illegal, which it should be.
So does racism exist in the U.S.?
Surely it does, but it is not systemic. Rather, it exists in the most difficult place to eradicate — in the hearts of men and women.
It is too easy to say that there exists systemic racism in the U.S.
If the Tulsa World has evidence of systemic racial practices, I wish it would present it in the newspaper.
Vincent Liberto, Tulsa
Sensitive sinus
Over 65 years ago whilst studying my embryology text, I read about the carotid sinus in the human neck.
It described a little-known fact that the sinus is so sensitive in a few individuals that a man shaving in the area would cause the sinus to cut off blood to the brain so severe that he would faint to the floor.
That knowledge served me well years later when I had to defend an 11-year-old boy from a manslaughter charge.
He approached his best friend from behind in a line at a skating rink and wrapped his arm around the friend’s neck. The friend fell dead, and the boy was charged with homicide.
This phenomenon is well-known in the medical community.
It is a miracle that police officers are not trained to avoid choke holds in the front side of the neck.
Lawrence A.G. Johnson, Bixby