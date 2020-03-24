Bad pandemic response
I have to wonder why the U.S. decided to come up with its own COVID-19 test when the World Health Organization came out with a test a couple of months ago.
South Korea is in the process of testing everyone, 12,000 people a day. News reports state the U.S. is testing fewer than 300 people a day and getting results takes several hours.
I have to wonder why we are not using a test proven to work in many countries and instead decided we had to start all over.
If the U.S. had decided to use the WHO test kit, how many more people would be tested by now?
I have to wonder about the really bad response to COVID-19 from the federal government.
The world death rate of COVID-19 is at 3.6% and influenza is less than 1% (according to the World Health Organization). I really wonder why we are playing catch up to the rest of the world.
Timothy Richley, Owasso
Editor’s note: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease scientist, called the testing situation a “failing” at a congressional hearing on March 12. In a Politico story on March 10, Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said he was concerned about a shortage of lab materials needed for ramped up testing.
Explain why
As the COVID-19 health crisis has come to America, we are learning a lot about our friends and neighbors.
We are seeing just how compassionate, quick to help and resourceful people can be.
But we are also seeing just how many of us are willing to manufacture out of whole cloth confused, inaccurate and downright dangerous “facts” about how bad the crisis is or what we should or shouldn’t be doing.
I’ve developed a simple habit to address this problem: asking what is that based on?
It’s natural for people to believe different things, but we owe it to each other to explain why we’re saying it so that others can decide whether to listen.
This is especially important to do with our elected leaders.
So, what exactly did Gov. Kevin Stitt use to make his business-as-usual approach to this crisis?
What is he reading that apparently every infectious disease expert on the planet is missing? Who is advising him that, contrary to the advice of public health agencies and leaders everywhere (including President Donald Trump), we shouldn’t be taking drastic steps to limit the spread of this disease or else face a potential collapse of our health care system?
In short, what in the world is he thinking?
In Oklahoma, we’re quite used to our leaders having their heads full of strange, even dangerous, ideas. But they at least owe us an accounting of where those ideas are coming from.
Christiaan Mitchell, Tulsa\
Two-lane headaches
In several areas of our city, there are always new housing developments under construction.
Some are housing units and some are for multiple apartment complexes. This is great for the growth of our city and surrounding areas.
However, I simply don’t understand why the two-lane roads leading into and out of the new neighborhoods aren’t being updated and widened to keep up with the increase in traffic that will surely come when people move in.
Carole Fox, Jenks