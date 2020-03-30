Distasteful editorial cartoon
At a time when most of our politicians are attempting to put politics aside, there is no room for distasteful, disrespectful and quite ignorant commentary.
It astounds me that the Tulsa World editorial section would invite something like this into your paper (guest editorial cartoon, March 23).
Our president has given an astounding amount of tireless support and made constant attempts at calming the panic that is promoted by our media; don’t be one of those.
Gail Overton, Tulsa
Premature school decision
It is disappointing that Superintendent Joy Hofmeister proposed closing all schools for the rest of the school year.
While the schools were just over one week into a three-week closure plan, the premature decision to push for keeping all facilities closed into the summer is simply irresponsible at this point.
It is too early to tell what this fluid situation will look like on April 6, and this measure should only be considered if the situation worsens closer to the established return date.
Despite how it is spun, children will not receive a satisfactory education at home or a parent’s workplace while parents are struggling daily to find a corner for them to occupy quietly.
Access to computers and internet issues aside, kindergarten to fifth grades will have little to no learning value on a computer screen without socialization and engagement.
If the situation deems appropriate on April 6, we could do what is necessary.
Until then, premature actions like this are unwarranted.
Jason Langley,
Broken Arrow
Editor’s note: The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously approved the recommendation on March 25.
Use ‘stay at home’
The term shelter in place is extremely confusing and should not be used for the coronavirus crisis.
Shelter in place traditionally means finding a safe location indoors and staying there until you are given the all clear or evacuate order.
Tornadoes and active-shooter events are the most common situations in which shelter-in-place orders are given.
What both those events have in common is there is an imminent threat to people’s lives unless they stay exactly where they are and authorities can accurately state when the threat is over.
It has an urgency to it because that’s what it needs during those circumstances.
If you leave your basement or the classroom where you’re hunkered down you could be killed immediately.
During this pandemic crisis, it is important for the authorities to speak in clear language.
If government officials issue a mandate for people not leave their residences, use the term stay-at-home order.
Stephanie Garrett, Tulsa
Making choices each day
We live in uncertain times. The weeks prior, and those ahead, will reveal both the best and worst that resides within.
The crucible we find ourselves in will change us moving forward, leaving us better or worse.
What separates the outcome? Choice.
We have many choices ahead of us. We can choose to be controlled by our fear, or we can choose to assert control. We can choose to act selfishly or for the betterment of us all. We can choose to see this as something to survive or something to grow and strengthen us.
We cannot change that this crisis has happened; we can only choose how we react to it.
It is a simple way forward, but it is not easy. Each day we must first and foremost conquer ourselves before we can hope to conquer the day.
There are no shortcuts. Rest assured, we will be faced with obstacles in the weeks ahead.
We can turn back, or we can use it as the springboard to move us forward.
There is an easy place to start. We should listen to Marcus Aurelius, an emperor of Rome who ruled while the Antonine plague spread across the empire and who likely succumbed to it himself.
“Just that you do the right thing. The rest doesn’t matter. Cold or warm. Tired or well-rested. Despised or honored. Dying ... or busy with other assignments,” he wrote in “Meditations.”
Every day we have a choice. May we always choose to be better than the day before.
Jeff Covey, Broken Arrow
Moment of levity
Thank you, Michael Smith, for the recent Movie Quiz! (“Do you know the best opening lines and the most famous final words?” March 19).
My husband and I enjoyed moments of levity as we identified (or not) best opening lines and famous last words. Encore!
May The Force be with us.
Caroline Johnson, Tulsa