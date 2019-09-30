Arrogant things
A letter on Sept. 11 forces me to respond to a ludicrous series of points (“Opinion columnist left out a lot of information”).
I find it particularly bothersome when in the same issue there was another story about Oklahoma being second to last in the U.S. when it comes to citizens with no insurance. In almost every study taken, our beautiful state ranks in the bottom four or five nationally. That is nothing to be proud of.
The letter states, Donald Trump’s “… wise decisions have helped Oklahoma by closing the border to drug trafficking.” Really?
Everyone in the know understands that the vast majority of drugs entering this country arrive through our ports of entry, not over the southern border. That flow has increased, not decreased.
It also states, “… 65% of Oklahomans voted for Donald Trump and support his efforts to return America to the rule of law and adherence to the Constitution.” Really?
Trump is a common crook who doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about the law or adherence to the Constitution.
Next was the comment about threats that former Vice President Joe Biden may or may not have made about withholding foreign aid to Ukraine. Now that it has been discovered that Trump’s personal clown Rudy Guiliani has been found to be conducting that exact illegal action, Trump suddenly released money to Ukraine.
And without saying any more, I would only comment that his proposal to purchase another sovereign nation is way beyond laughable, even though our most ardent allies are laughing out loud at such a stupendously arrogant suggestion.
Jack Wilson, Stillwater
Mental health needs
By Googling “prevalence of mental illness by country,” I found that the U.S. had the highest rate (26.4%), according to a study of 14 countries dated July 7, 2004.
If the accepted rate of mental illness is 25% for those involved in gun violence, their rate is no more than that for the general population, which may mean that 25% just happens to be mentally ill and is not necessarily a causative factor.
People with mental illness usually kill themselves, not others, unless they have an ax to grind.
According to Mark Pollack, M.D., past president of the American Dental Assistants Association and Grainger Professor and chairman, Department of Psychiatry at Rush University Medical Center, “More than 90% of those who die by suicide have a diagnosable illness such as clinical depression, and often in combination with anxiety or substance use disorders and other treatable mental disorders.”
Maybe President Trump should tone down his rhetoric blaming mental illness for gun violence and asking for more outdated mental health institutions and put more energy and money into support for affordable community facilities for earlier access and treatment of patients with mental illness.
Notable is the availability of a new treatment for severe depression approved by the FDA on March 5, which works immediately instead of three to four weeks and is expected to help the 30% of patients with treatment-resistant depression.
Darrell R. Hazle, DMD, Broken Arrow