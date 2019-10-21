Wealth means responsibility
The letter “Good Rich Americans” (Oct. 3) raises good points regarding how our wealthy citizens contribute to American society, rightly commending generous wealthy people like Andrew Carnegie, Bill Gates, Boone Pickens, George Kaiser and others for their superb contributions to a better society.
But the letter writer is concerned that current presidential candidates view the very wealthy as “default sources of tax revenue for many progressive programs,” implying that society expects too much of the very well-off and that we are not appropriately appreciative of their generosity.
At the same time, our religious and ethical traditions point us to a broader view, reminding us that more is expected of us who possess much, as Jesus says in Luke 12:48: “From everyone to whom much has been given, much will be required.”
Many citizens live by the concept of stewardship which attempts responsibly to use the resources we have gained during our time on Earth, seeking more of an equal shake for all.
For example, since 1978, CEO compensation has grown 940%, while typical worker compensation has risen only 12%, according to a study published by Economic Policy Institute on Aug. 14.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Oklahoman as president
As President Trump finds himself increasingly at odds with most of the electorate, his recent actions to vilify his apparent chief rival appear to have backfired.
Trump’s targeting Hunter Biden’s associations with Ukraine and China have more than diminished father Joe Biden’s stature, it has given rise to another more formidable opponent, Elizabeth Warren.
By staving off Biden, Trump has enabled another candidate who can beat him.
Warren is more liberal than most Oklahomans, and she would likely not carry our state.
(It is more) than a consolation, however, that we rid ourselves of Trump and may have not just the first woman, but the first native Oklahoman in the White House.
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
Retiree costs differ
Our annual Social Security adjustments are wrongly calculated.
Currently, these increases are based upon the day-to-day cost increases experienced by our general population.
However, people receiving Social Security are not a part of the general population.
They are a unique group. Generally, their transportation and food costs are less, but their health care costs are far higher.
I suggest that our federal government institute a new formula for determining Social Security Income adjustments based on the expenses of Social Security recipients.
I urge everyone to ask their elected officials to push for this change.
This suggested change is perfectly reasonable. Ultimately it will benefit everyone and disadvantage no one.
David W. Porter, Skiatook