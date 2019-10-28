Quality teaching should count
Regarding a recently published article in the Tulsa World, I was disappointed in the way data was used to define student success and test scores (“Research shows racial gaps in student scores,” Sept. 30).
A key factor being overlooked and not mentioned in the article should be the quality of teachers in the classroom teaching students to accomplish their academic growth.
Many of the schools in economically disadvantaged districts are not being afforded highly qualified credentialed, certified teachers. Consequently, some students will be greatly penalized academically for years.
Make a correlation between student success and teacher experience. For too long, students in poverty areas have been taught by noncertified, out-of-subject area teachers
I applaud the effort to recruit noncredential teachers into the teaching arena, but it will take more than a few weeks before school starts to adequately prepare them to teach in some of the more challenging classrooms in some school districts
How will the goal of student proficiency be accomplished statewide when we have had years and years of academic failure in some schools?
What group of students will benefit from the target goals that increase each year for the “prioritized” group? Will that negate the saying about how all students can learn?
What is the master plan for student academic growth for all students in Oklahoma?
Mary Jean Howell, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Mary Howell is a retired Tulsa Public Schools director of human resources, district administrator, principal and teacher.
Pass Not Invisible Act
Hesci (Hello), I am a proud member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. I am writing on the heels of Indigenous People’s Day, which was recently celebrated in Tulsa and other communities across the U.S.
As a native woman, I am proud to see native people being acknowledged. While there is so much beauty in our culture, there is also a more insidious crisis in present day Indian Country: missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.
Native women are more likely to be victims of violent acts and murder than any other demographic in the U.S. When native girls and women go missing it is very likely that their cases will go unsolved, leaving families and children grieving.
This is a complex issue that spans generations, and there is no simple solution.
While Tulsa celebrates the rich history of native people and the value we add to Oklahoma, it is also important to continue to make all people aware of current issues affecting Native Americans.
The federal proposal called the Not Invisible Act could be an important step forward in reducing the numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls by creating greater cohesiveness across agencies such as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, the local police force and government.
I do hope to see more coverage of this type of legislation in future publications. Mvto (thank you).
Samantha Faulk, Tulsa
Lukewarm in Cleveland
I have been an NFL fan for quite some time. Baker Mayfield is a good quarterback.
However, I do not think that he can solve Cleveland Browns’ problems. After all, they recruited Odell Beckham. This situation is very reminiscent of the Johnny Manziel era.
Just because a quarterback is a college football mega star doesn’t mean he will be a mega star in the NFL. It is a totally different ballgame.
Mayfield needs time to adjust to the quicker defense, and the Cleveland Browns offense need to protect him better. Mayfield has proved he has a strong arm and is not afraid to run the ball. Will the Cleveland Browns rebound? Only time will tell.
Adil Khan, Tulsa