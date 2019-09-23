Scared Democrats
I look at this soap opera in D.C. and see all of these actors in the Democratic Party auditioning for their role as the president.
And who are they auditioning for? The real power that tells these actors what to do. These behind-the-scene powers have been the ones who control this country, until Trump came into the picture.
Now these big money people, like George Soros, can’t buy Trump’s allegiance. They can’t tell him what to do, what country to support or what agendas to support.
So, what is in their playbook now?
My thought is that we down here on ground zero see through all of this comedy, and the Democrats are scared.
Carl Howlett, Tulsa
No more bullies
I hate bullies. A bully is someone who enlarges and promotes inequality for their own personal benefit.
Inequality, that is, the lack of equality, takes many forms: Racism, sexism and economic inequalities have existed and still exist within the U.S.
What does “all men are created equal” mean to each of us today? When is an individual granted membership into “men”? At birth, conception or reaching an age of codified majority, or skin color, gender grouping, property ownership, voting or by joining the military?
You are granted “men” membership when you step up as an equal and treat all other “men” with equality. Those who organize, implement and justify structural roadblocks to those stepping up are oligarchs, autocrats and would be monarchists.
They are bullies.
We should strive to empower and enable individuals to step up, become equal and contribute to the common good to the best of their individual abilities.
We must empower and enable children, who are our future generations, to create and embrace being equal. We have chosen to organize ourselves to reward those who work individually and cooperatively contribute and achieve more, often with communal resources, but as equals not as our superiors.
This has benefited all of us.
In addition, we do need leaders to keep us moving forward and incurring shared benefits; we do not need bullies. Bullies protect themselves and their power by acting to prevent sharing and equality.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa
Gun idea problems
Please don’t construe this as being in opposition to reasonable, constitutional, gun control laws. I believe no one needs a semi-automatic weapon with 100-round capacity for hunting or target shooting.
In view of the push to restrict assault-style weapons after the recent mass shootings, my purpose is to remind that the number of murders committed with these weapons, however horrific, would in shear numbers pale in significance when compared to those committed daily with ordinary weapons, mostly handguns.
To enhance public awareness of this situation, it might be good policy for our national newspapers to report all national gun murders regardless of the type of weapon used.
Perhaps a partial solution might be long prison sentences for any crime involving a gun and a life-time prohibition of the possession of any firearm, with the possible conditional exception of hunting rifles.
I don’t mean to imply that we should neglect one problem in favor of the other. I am of the opinion that we should be able to chew gum and walk at the same time.
As for so-called red flag laws: This principle sounds very good. However any such laws must be very, very carefully crafted and worded to guard against running rough-shod over our hallowed American principles of innocent until proven guilty and due process.
I’m also against red-flagging based on such things as revenge, spite and personal or political vendetta.
Be careful what you wish for, it may come back to bite you.
Roger D. Williams, Tulsa