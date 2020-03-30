Thanks for facts
Thank you, Tulsa World, for bringing researched facts and sanity into this pandemic.
I have never been more thankful for my subscription.
There is so much misinformation out there that it is very difficult to discern what to take seriously. I am grateful that I can rely on my morning paper for updates.
Your organization of the information makes it easy to assimilate. The extra puzzles are nice, too.
Again, thank you for your diligence in this very strange and scary time.
Linda Barnett, Tulsa
New Easter plans
I would suggest instead of packing the pews at Easter as the president was once suggesting, it may be safer to plan to hide your own Easter eggs.
William Ross, M.D., Tulsa
Political negotiation
I might have witnessed a miracle as the two major forces responsible for the divisive character of our nation sat down to talk.
Some have said the political party schism is comparable to that during the Civil War. Perhaps, they failed to have read about the country’s origin.
The Founding Fathers knew political negotiation was a necessary skill to build a nation of personal freedoms. They didn’t espouse the present attitude of winning at any expense by just saying no. They understood the give and take of responsible leadership. They were willing to compromise for the greater good of establishing a democratic republic. They endorsed the concept of “we the people” not “we a very few of the people.”
It is a shame that it takes a worldwide pandemic to cause them to meet and do their job.
We have so little control in our daily economic and political lives with the exception of our constitutional right to vote.
Should we the people endeavor to use what little we have to make a change?
Herb Angle, Grove
Do your part
As horrifying as the coronavirus is, it was also predictable and should have been anticipated.
We live on an overpopulated planet with people who do not treat it well and who travel from continent to continent on a regular basis.
But this is our dilemma, so what to do? Social distancing or whatever you want to call it is certainly one answer.
Recently, my husband and I drove to a drive-through restaurant to pick up food just to get out of the house.
We are lucky here as in some countries that would not be allowed.
I was surprised and annoyed to see so many parked cars in front of businesses that were open such as Target, Lowe’s and Reasors. I would never go into a store with so many people already in it.
There is nothing that is so badly needed that it is worth risking your health or the well being of someone else.
The sooner we all stay at home, the sooner hopefully this awful pandemic will be abated.
Please do your part. I, along with most of my friends, am in that senior category.
If you don’t think of yourself, please think of others who are more vulnerable.
We can do this!
Gail Belcher van Glabbeek, Tulsa
Trump doesn’t understand
President Donald Trump’s constant attempt to shift blame and accept none is a problem with his leadership.
People will not forget how he has handled the virus situation.
Trump showed extreme lack of understanding of national problems in his recent proposal that health care workers reuse safety equipment such as masks and gloves.
This would be dangerous and risky for them, and knowledgeable health care professionals said so as well.
Trump and his administrators have shown they simply do not understand the dangers of a national epidemic.
They will continue to make bad decisions and need to be out of positions where they advise and try to reassure people about what will happen concerning the virus.
We can do better with anyone else in their positions.
Edward V. Harris,
Tahlequah
Remember Gandhi’s words
After going to the store and seeing all the empty shelves, I am reminded of something Mahatma Gandhi said, “There is enough in the world for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed.”
Of course he also said, “I like your Christ, but I do not like your Christians. Your Christians are so unlike your Christ.”
William Luther,
Broken Arrow