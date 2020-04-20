Environmental voting
As challenging as is the threat of the coronavirus, greater dangers loom ahead for humanity in the consequences of unresolved global warming and climate change.
Earning my biology degree 48 years ago, I learned about environmental degradation caused by humanity’s growing population, demand for living space and agriculture, consumption of resources, production of wastes and belief that endless expansion was possible on a finite planet.
Earth Day was first celebrated on April 22, 1970, by millions concerned about Earth issues. Since then, eco-threats have accelerated but public concern seems to have faded.
Indeed, America’s president and vice president campaigned on the claim that climate concerns were a hoax and a myth.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was founded 32 years ago to assemble scientific consensus into regular reports to world governments. The IPCC’s latest report states there are only 12 years left in which to reduce drastically emissions of gases warming the atmosphere or global warming will become unstoppable. That was two years ago.
This November, voters will choose the next president, all U.S. representatives and a third of U.S. senators.
Of America’s two major political parties, one advocates doing little or nothing about the environment. The other party is home to members across the spectrum, some supporting the Green New Deal, others at least convinced that climate science is real.
Mother Earth and civilization’s future hang upon the outcome.
Nathaniel Batchelder,
Oklahoma City
Earth Day top holiday
This year is the 50th time our planet has had a holiday called Earth Day.
What? You don’t celebrate Earth Day? It doesn’t count as a real holiday?
Actually, what is a holiday? My online dictionary states that “holiday” has three definitions, and they seem to set a pretty good order.
The origin comes from the Middle English “Holy Day” (thus the name). The next entry says “a day which one is exempt from work.” These are mostly holidays as a result of governmental votes to remind and inspire us of independence, of sacrifice and of great leaders.
The third online definition was “a period of relaxation.” I guess this is the catch-all for all the rest of holidays.
I suppose I’m satisfied with third class for Earth Day, but what really bothers me is that it is so far behind other third-tier days.
The popular leaders of third-level celebration days are clearly Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween. They are probably out of reach.
But Earth Day is also way behind the Super Bowl in terms of family and community gatherings, and don’t get me started on media coverage of the stupid weather-rodent event known as Groundhog Day.
Come on, Earthlings. This is our hood. Good planets are hard to find.
Let’s celebrate this April 22 by doing little things like picking up litter as we walk around enjoying our planet.
Earth Day shouldn’t have to compete with April Fools’ Day.
Michael Patton, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Michael Patton helped organize a litter pickup at McClure Park for the first Earth Day, held in 1970.
Eat plants for Earth Day
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, we are already reducing our carbon footprint during the pandemic by curtailing travel.
But we can do so much more by cutting our consumption of animal meat and milk products.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we must replace meat and dairy products with vegetables, fruits and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
Let’s celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day at our supermarket.
Tristan Mortensen, Tulsa
God-fearing Democrats
While Nobel laureate Sinclair Lewis wrote passionately about fascism’s threat to democracy, a quote often attributed to him, “When fascism comes to America, it will come wrapped in the flag and bearing a cross,” has never been confirmed.
Still, readers might find a shocking similarity between it and the following fraudulent questions from Ralph Reed of the Faith and Freedom Coalition in its “2020 Voter Registration Survey.”
“Would you prefer to continue with the direction President Trump is taking America? Or do you prefer the open borders, socialist, anti-God, anti-family agenda of today’s Democrat Party?”
There is not a single congressional Democrat or Democrat Party leader who believes in literally opening the borders, or, likewise, in anti-democratic, dictatorial socialism.
And, there are easily millions of devoutly religious, God-fearing Democrats and Democrats with family values as deep and wide as any Republican’s.
I say we wrap a flag around Reed, hang a cross around his neck and call him out as the masquerading Christian he so transparently is.
Little wonder Jesus wept!
Gary Peer, Jenks
Editor’s note: PolitiFact could not determine the author of the quote.