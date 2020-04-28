Up in smoke
This is in response to the letter asserting that marijuana is not the answer and is “a stupid idea” (“Marijuana not the answer,” April 17).
Two reasons were given for this.
The first is meant to discourage smoking in general. I don’t argue that smoking is unhealthy, but so is drinking. The argument of Prohibition was lost a century ago.
However, unless marijuana consumption poses a public health crisis, such as a viral pandemic, then any attacks on it are just attacks on individual freedom.
Cigarettes have never been considered a public health crisis even in the 1950s when about 40% to 45% of Americans described themselves as cigarette smokers.
We could hardly call the 13% of self-described smokers now a threat to public health to justify government intervention in people’s private lives.
The second reason offered is because the government wouldn’t be able to tax home-grown plants.
Are we then to abdicate our freedom until the government finds a way to monotize it? Is that a notion we freedom-loving Americans are supposed to support?
Tim Shadley, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The U.S. Surgeon General released a landmark study of cigarette smoking in 1964 concluding its link to cancer and bronchitis. That launched decades-long measures to eliminate cigarette use including restrictions on age of purchase, places of use and type of advertising allowed. Tobacco products are subjected to separate taxation.
Get absentee ballot early
The Tulsa World argued in an editorial on April 10 that given current conditions, the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized be waived (“In a COVID-19 world, requiring absentee ballot notarization is not just unnecessary, it’s dangerous”).
That suggestion is definitely warranted. But it doesn’t explain why voting absentee is a good idea.
Absentee ballots usually arrive about a month before Election Day. This gives the voter time to study the issues and candidates involved. (Vote411 has good information.)
Even if the absentee ballot is not used, and the voter goes to her usual precinct polling place, she has done the work necessary to vote intelligently.
We have two important elections coming up in June and November. On June 30, among other things, we will be voting on Medicaid expansion. The deadline to register to vote in that election is June 5.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 24. Please note that this is not the “postmark” date. Your absentee ballot request must be in the county election board office by 5 p.m. on that date.
The general election is Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
In order not to swamp the Election Board with last minute requests, I would encourage everyone to apply for absentee ballots for all of 2020. You may not need to use your absentee ballot, but you’ll be a much better informed voter.
Karen Hardy Cárdenas, Tulsa