Improve absentee voting
If the coronavirus remains a serious risk this fall, are there steps we can take now so to safely cast our votes in the November elections? The answer is yes.
We can make it easier for voters to use absentee ballots.
Currently, almost all states have found other ways to ensure the integrity of the vote.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt filed a bill in 2017, while a member of the Senate, that would have allowed an absentee voter to submit a ballot along with a photocopy of an approved ID such as a valid driver’s license or a voter registration card. The bill died in committee.
In this time of social distancing, this is a concept whose time has come. We can encourage voters to vote from home with minimal risk of voter fraud.
In the current system, a voter submits a request for an absentee ballot before the election. An improvement would be to mail every registered voter an absentee ballot.
This would encourage all of us to vote by mail.
Realizing this would be a big change for Oklahoma, language could be inserted in the law that would authorize the governor to institute vote-by-mail only if a determination was made that the virus remained a significant health risk to in-person voting.
Remember the Boy Scout motto: Be prepared.
Steve Harrison, McAlester
No sports right decision
Thanks to the New York Times for publishing Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s column on April 1 as the mayor urged the surrounding cities and then Oklahoma’s governor to follow suit in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Among early activities to be banned were team sports.
I belong to a tennis group of 75 who can play doubles outdoors 5 days a week year-round at LaFortune Park. When it became apparent that golf and tennis were to be shut down next, players appealed to the county commissioners to keep LaFortune Park open.
I saw it differently, responding to my group and the commissioners with the following:
This is a no-brainer. As a lifelong tennis player and mathematician, obviously this is not a hoax. Everywhere the virus growth is exponential in one hot spot after another.
Our mayor was right while our governor then shut down 19 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.
Most of our group are retired seniors and fortunately not becoming unemployed but are more susceptible with more unfortunate consequences.
Let’s be patient and workout at home and take neighborhood walks. We can return to tennis sooner if we all listen to the medical world now rather than later.
It can be a matter of life or much suffering and death.
Martin E. Brody, Tulsa
Figuring out ‘essential’ service
What does it say about our county when liquor stores and the marijuana dispensaries are considered essential services, and recycling services are closed.
The Broken Arrow recycle center has a mountain of recyclables piling up in its driveway.
Let’s hope they don’t close the landfills.
Bill Payne, Broken Arrow
Featured video
U.S. eclipsed China deaths
I say whatever China did to slow the coronavirus we should be doing.
That is where it started, and now the U.S. has eclipsed its toll of 3,300, with talks of 100,000-plus. Maybe build some of those 10-day hospitals.
Scott Hemperley, Pryor