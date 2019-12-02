Poor entrepreneurs
Politicians are often quoted as saying small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but many fail to support entrepreneurship.
As economic growth slackens, it is increasingly important to support entrepreneurship and small businesses.
Even brilliant business ideas falter if the conditions are deficient. In today’s America, potential entrepreneurs face unprecedented obstacles.
Low wages and a lack of worker protections mean millions of people are forced to work multiple jobs to afford basic expenses. This is compounded by the burdens of student loan and medical debt, which disproportionately impact the poor and minorities.
Since many debtors garnish wages directly, and student loan debt is often not dischargeable through bankruptcy, many potentially innovative entrepreneurs are caught in a cycle of poverty.
Our current solutions are inadequate. With shrinking university budgets and soaring tuition, meager government assistance becomes impotent.
These inadequacies are compounded in the realm of health care; our insurance-based system is actively destroying lives. Plans are expensive and pay out scantly, even the best rarely include dental and vision coverage.
Those lucky enough to have jobs providing insurance often feel trapped there, afraid to navigate the health care system alone.
Shackled by debt and low wages, entrepreneurs don’t stand a chance.
Bernie Sanders’ plans for universal, single-payer health care, student loan forgiveness and tuition-free public university tackle the root of our sluggish economy, unshackling our citizenry to participate and exercise the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the American Dream.
Hayley Chaffin, Stillwater
Baffling Trump support
How will history judge President Trump?
Like all tyrants, he first convinces people that our country has problems only he can fix. He then identifies groups who are the source of the problem.
In Trump’s case, it’s liberals, Democrats, immigrants and fake news. In other eras, it’s been Jews, communists, Christians, Islam, women, Indians, homosexuals and others.
Despots say they love their country. The only thing they really love is power. They will do anything, say anything, destroy anything (including character) to maintain power.
What may baffle historians is how fundamental Christians and others continue to support him. When will Franklin Graham, Pat Buchanan and Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford look this bully in the eye and say “Sir, have you no decency?”
Keenan Barnard, Tulsa
Trump’s bad precedent
Do the Republicans believe in democracy? After all the hearings, there is no doubt that President Trump committed many illegal acts.
If the Republicans allow this action in Ukraine, it will set a precedent: Any president of any party will be able to ask any country to investigate anyone in an election.
If this happens, Vladimir Putin has what he wants.
Trump withheld money, and that went against a law passed by Congress in 1974 after Watergate. Why is it that people cannot see the scandal of Trump being an authoritarian?
He obstructed Robert Mueller’s report and obstructed the House investigation by ordering his people not to testify.
Trump does not even tell the truth to his own base. So for those who back Trump, don’t blame anyone who runs for office who asks another country, even communist ones, to involve themselves in the U.S. election process.
I believe in democracy, but the president does not believe in democracy. I think God will not bless this nation if we continue under Donald Trump.
Lanny Eubanks,
Coffeyville, Kansas
Dazzled by letter’s argument
I totally disagree with the letter “Give ‘em the old razzle dazzle (Nov. 19).” The Republicans do care about the razzle dazzle that Rep. Adam Schiff has concocted.
Perhaps these letters are so delayed that the writer did not have the benefit of the last few days of the inquisition.
The Republicans have mentioned the unfair process from the beginning. I would have appreciated an editor’s note concerning the untruth of the letter.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa