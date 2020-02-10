Future generations
In the guest column by Adam Michel (“The left is itching to repeal your tax cuts,” Jan. 26), he explains in detail how much more the average taxpayer will have to pay should the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act be repealed.
Business will pay more as well. There is no denying the average taxpayer and business benefited from this tax cut, and Michel lists some of the benefits.
What is not included is how this tax cut was paid by increasing the deficit by another trillion dollars and the prosperity being alluded to is not used to reduce our deficit.
We traded having more pocket money today for increasing the debt of our country for future generations.
We all want tax cuts, but it needs to occur responsibly and without burdening future generations.
Congress is not concerned about the national debt or our future, so this tax cut was easy, especially in an election year.
This business owner is very concerned about our children’s future and our ever-increasing national debt.
To be concerned about one’s life and well-being for this personal lifetime is neither wise, responsible nor considerate of future generations. A senior analyst should include facts to include the rest of the story.
Bill Graif, Tulsa
Welcome refugees
Oklahoma Christians’ outrage over Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to allow federally vetted refugees resettle in Oklahoma, whipped up by Fox commentator Tucker Carlson’s religiously charged attack on Stitt and 16 other Republican governors, gets at a core problem with the politics of many American Christians: nationalism and Christianity don’t mix.
Christianity is an inviolate commitment to the teachings of Christ. Those teachings regard the treatment of others. The church is, among other things, a global group woven together by common belief.
Christ’s message and the love it requires know no national or state borders, and Jesus had a lot to say about the treatment of strangers, migrants, the poor, orphans and widows.
Our creed doesn’t ask to consider how our generosity will affect the political prospects of a particular party. The responsibility of believers is to carry out the Gospel faithfully, whether or not it aligns with the interests of a political party, politician or the nation.
A Christian must be prepared to put other people, even if they’re not Americans, above national and state loyalties and to put generosity and love above winning elections or paying low taxes, just as Jesus did.
Don’t listen to Tucker Carlson’s spin on these governors. At best, Carlson grossly misunderstands our religion and at worst he’s purposefully using nationalism to twist our faith for political ends. Don’t fall for it.
Nathan Parke, Tulsa
Show of disrespect
The State of the Union address was a blatant example of detestable partisanship by our elected representatives. What a show of disrespect for our nation.
I was greatly offended by Nancy Pelosi’s blatant display of disrespect for the office of the presidency by ceremoniously ripping up the president’s speech behind his back in full view of the cameras.
Not to mention the white-clad women representing the women’s suffragettes of a century ago, literally running out of the chamber or refusing to stand when the president entered.
The Republicans were not without blame when they started chanting “Four more years!”
It can be argued the president was pitching his campaign for re-election, but the Democrats were also trying to turn the event into their own show as well.
It is very dismaying to see how far our nation has fallen into such partisanship. This should have been a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our nation and a glimpse into a great future.
I pray that our elected representatives can one day soon put aside their differences and work together to forge a nation we can all be proud of.
Charlie Bean, Broken Arrow