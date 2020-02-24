Lenten plant-based diet
Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the period leading up to Easter, when devout Christians abstain from animal foods in remembrance of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting in the wilderness.
The call to abstain from eating animals is as traditional as Genesis 1:29, yet as current as the teaching of evangelical leader Franklin Graham.
Earlier religious leaders like Methodist founder John Wesley, Salvation Army pioneers William and Catherine Booth and Seventh-day Adventist Church founder Ellen White all abstained from animal flesh.
A plant-based diet is not just about Christian devotion. Dozens of medical studies have linked consumption of animal products with elevated risk of heart failure, stroke, cancer and other killer diseases.
A U.N. report named meat production as the largest source of greenhouse gases and water pollution. Undercover investigations have documented routine mutilation, deprivation and beating of animals on factory farms.
Today’s supermarkets offer a rich array of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as traditional vegetables, fruits and grains.
Entering vegan in our favorite search engine provides lots of suitable products, recipes and transition tips.
Tristan Mortensen, Tulsa
Veterans travel burden
Tulsa has been trying to obtain many business and events from Muskogee. The fact that the Veterans Affairs Hospital is going to Tulsa is a shame for those who live in the outer areas.
Now veterans have to travel to Tulsa and put up with all that traffic.
The older ones could get in an accident. There is no good place to put the hospital.
Richard Radloff, Muskogee
Democrats not fit jurors
The Tulsa World’s decision to allocate a continuous and unbalanced amount of editorial space to the purveyors of party-line pablum has convinced me of something that’s become quite obvious: Democrats should never be seated as unbiased and fair-minded jurists.
Despite the continuing inability of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff to combine their limited legal skills, they have only produced hearsay, third-party assessments, creative narratives and outright lies from confirmed President Donald Trump-hating holdovers from the President Obama years.
In their efforts to undermine the president, they failed to provide any proof or hard facts. And still the local Democrats condemn and convict on any and every allegation.
Disappointing and not fit for jury duty.
Leland Carr, Catoosa
Illegal immigration
As Congress wrestles with ending DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and immigration from illegal entry, I would like to offer the following suggestions.
Offer all immigrants living in the country illegally a five-year temporary green card to remain and work. This green card would allow legal residency with the requirement to register for the purposes of identification. This would provide an accurate count of immigrants living here illegally instead of relying on estimates. A requirement would be to identify their employer so the company and immigrant pay their fair share in payroll taxes and other government costs.
Other requirements would be for the immigrants to learn English, understand and obey the laws and have a valid driver’s license and insurance if driving.
The green card would provide a path to full citizenship after five years.
Immigrant children and students living illegally in the country could be offered education visas. This would allow them to remain in the country legally. It would identify their parents, home address and number of people in the home. It would allow college students to apply for scholarships and the youth an opportunity to obtain full citizenship upon high school or college graduation.
Donald Holt, Sapulpa