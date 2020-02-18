Not a witch hunt
I was dismayed to hear Sen. Jim Inhofe justify his impeachment trial vote due to the lack of new evidence or witnesses.
Did someone forget to remind him that he voted to exclude evidence? Then there was Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who stormed the sensitive compartmented information facility room in a clown show. Did someone forget to remind him that he voted for these rule changes to enable the Benghazi witch hunt?
About witch hunts, the Department of Justice wrapped up its President Donald Trump-directed investigation recently. This investigation concluded the same way that the other investigations ended, with no charges filed because no criminal activity occurred.
Trump has repeatedly used the term witch hunt while six of his co-conspirators are sitting in prison and another awaits sentencing.
This was not a witch hunt. This was an investigation into a criminal enterprise.
Gerry Smythe, Broken Arrow
Free tax services
It is tax time. And once again, there is free income tax preparation assistance available at LIFE Senior Services, one of Tulsa’s leading United Way agencies.
To be eligible for the tax program services, a person must be age 60 or older with total household income under $56,000. LIFE Senior Services has a great team of trained, IRS-certified volunteers to prepare and electronically file federal and Oklahoma income tax returns.
Tax preparation is available by appointment only, so no need to spend hours waiting at a first-come, first-served walk-in location. Tax services are available Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through April 15. Just call LIFE Senior Services at 918-664-9000 to make an appointment and get income tax returns prepared and filed at no cost.
Jeanne Sturges, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Jeanne Sturges is on the board of directors of LIFE Senior Services and volunteers in the tax preparation program.
Forced forgetting
In his recent book, “Getting Past the Past,” Lewis Hyde recounts the necessity of forgetting. Some forgetting is required to live a balanced life. Other types are ideological, the way the Chinese tried to eliminate the Tibetan language and culture, or the ways in which European immigrants to America were encouraged to forget their languages.
As evidenced by the denial of facts, political polarization that facilitates forgetting, the tolerance for fabricated information and the meaning of the Constitution becoming hard to remember we may come to the conclusion that forced forgetting is GOP policy.
The constant attempts to deny the Obama presidency, the resurgence of white nationalism and Gov. Kevin Stitt having conveniently forgotten the role of our native culture and economy in the life of the state all point in that direction.
To what end, you ask. To replace the current judicial system’s values, rewrite human progress, homogenize the effects of slavery on the history of the country, to relocate all human experience to the marketplace?
It may be simple: the desire to hold political power at all costs, as seen in the impeachment process, requires forced forgetting.
Herb Gottfried, Tulsa
‘Live PD’ telling stories
I was shocked to see a Tulsa World editorial calling for a limitation on freedom of speech (“Pull the plug on ‘Live PD,’” Jan. 23).
While entertaining, the show goes beyond showing our Tulsa Police Department officers answering calls, protecting and serving the public.
Finding something to be, or not to be, entertaining is a lousy reason for banning it. There’s a lot of entertaining features in my Tulsa World — sports, opinions, advice, news. Finding entertainment in my favorite publication is no reason to cancel my subscription.
“Live PD” does catch some perpetrators in the worst moment of their lives. It puts this information out front, as does my Tulsa World in crime reporting.
But is it all about the feelings of the accused? Shouldn’t the rights of the victims and the public count equally?
As to the claim that this program shows our community in a bad light, I disagree. It shows police officers dealing with disturbances that cannot be ignored.
Tulsa’s participation in this program serves as a recruiting tool, bringing minorities and others into law enforcement.
Denial of problems that exist in all communities is not the answer. Sweeping bad behavior under the rug is not what freedom of the press is about.
I’m with Mayor G.T. Bynum on this one, friends. I’m with freedom to tell it. The good, the bad, the ugly — the news!
The performance of our TPD is better portrayed by publication than banished into silence and speculation.
Jim Helm, Tulsa