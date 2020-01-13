Most powerful person
Joe Biden, while vice president, and his son, Hunter, were involved in some questionable business ventures in Ukraine and attempted to shake off a prosecutor getting too close to their activities.
President Donald Trump asked the president of Ukraine, who is our ally, to investigate what kind of corruption the Bidens were up to.
Now, not only are the Democrats trying to shut up Trump, they have impeached him and are seriously trying to overturn the 2016 election results.
If you want to get technical, it appears as if Trump is the actual whistleblower. What’s worse is how Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff preach about honoring the Constitution as they simultaneously stage a coup to dethrone the person who the American voters picked.
At what point do laws against treason still apply?
What’s frightening is that the president is the most powerful man in America and world. If he can have his phone calls bugged and taken out of context then be railroaded without due process, then what would the deep state be capable of doing to an ordinary citizen?
Maybe we should reevaluate some of the things we were taught as children about how America operates. Perhaps the president is not the most powerful man in the country?
Who’s to say that the major shots are not being called by men few people have even heard of, operating in a smoke-filled room somewhere.
Andrew Dennehy, Hominy
Editor’s note: Presidential calls are monitored by intelligence agencies as protocol. There is no evidence of illegal or wrongful recording or monitoring of President Trump’s phone conversations.
Trump long-term legacy
President Donald Trump has been impeached, but his legacy remains: One out of every four federal appeals court judges is a Trump nominee. Federal district and appellate judges receive lifetime positions.
Trump has also nominated one out of every seven federal district court judges. This ensures that neither the Electoral College nor a legal removal from office will affect Trump’s permanent mark on the judiciary branch of our country.
Trump’s choices often come from the Federalist Society, a powerful organization comprised of legal scholars who interpret the Constitution without contemporary context. Most of these judges spoke carefully during their confirmations, refusing to answer explicitly how they side on such landmark federal cases as Brown v. Board of Education, Obergefell v. Hodges and Roe v. Wade.
However, a 2009 study published in Political Research Quarterly found that Federalist Society judges vote with more conservative principles than nonmembers. The Federalist Society, although refusing to espouse a united ideology or belief system, also supports judicial advocacy, ignoring the obligation of the third branch of government to remain unbiased.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to meet with President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court Justice nominee following Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in early 2016, has stated that pushing through Trump’s judicial nominees are a priority.
While we are currently focused on 2020, Trump and the GOP have ensured a decades-long legacy of judicial power.
Erika Stone-Burnett, Tulsa