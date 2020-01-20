Iran not backing down
What was Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani wearing when he was killed? Was it a military uniform? An Iranian military uniform?
What passport did Soleimani use to enter Iraq? Did he use a diplomatic passport? Was Soleimani’s entry into Iraq clandestine or open?
These are basic questions, easily answered, that would force both the U.S. and Iran to be honest about the nature of their disputes and escalating confrontations.
President Donald Trump often speaks regarding the lack of constraints on his actions as president. Men and women in uniform acknowledge and accept the risks of being on the firing line, plus the responsibility of accepting and acting on lawful orders.
Soldiers accept and acknowledge constraints.
I do not believe Iran is standing down. Iran will act when and however it best benefits it, just like the U.S. and every other country in the world.
Trump and all those who support him are ignoring constraints, social conventions, laws, morals and world civilization consequences, for their “Make America Great Again” short-term gains. Iran has and will continue to push back and will only be constrained when it benefits their long-term goals, as every good soldier and citizen does for their country.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa
Taking out Soleimani
To all of my liberal and Democratic friends feeling sorry for the terrorist Qasem Soleimani and who are worrying and afraid of the fallout it may cause: I have a son, who after nine years still has to regularly have pieces of shrapnel removed from his back from the IED that Soleimani was responsible for.
I would like for them to explain their feelings to him. Or, how about talking to the more than 600 families who lost a son or daughter who Soleimani was responsible for taking? Are they going to apologize to any of these families? Or how about the thousands of soldiers who were crippled because of this man and his IEDs?
Please, look at what is going on in our world and explain to any of these people how it was wrong to eliminate this future threat to our young men and women.
Do you have the ability to apologize to my son, and families who have lost a loved one or look a disabled soldier in the eye and apologize? Please look at yourself and truthfully answer this question: Could you explain to them why this terrorist should not have been dealt with in this way?
Do you think any of your politicians would be willing to do so? You might ask them.
Don Gendron, Broken Arrow
Learn from history
If the Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was indeed on the verge of ordering his forces to attack multiple targets in the Mideast, including many containing U.S. diplomats and military personnel, would not his death precipitate an outbreak of attacks on those imminent targets?
In 1963, the Kennedy administration ordered the assassination of South Vietnam’s President Ngo Dinh Diem and his brother as a necessary step in defeating the Viet Cong.
Eleven years later, we extricated our remaining forces along with a nominal number of South Vietnamese families but not until 57,000-plus of our own troops and an untold number of southeast Asians were killed. Likely the total deaths in North and South Vietnam as well as in Laos and Cambodia numbered in the millions.
North Vietnam and South Vietnam were never separate countries. The Geneva Accords of 1954 drew a line at the 17th parallel meant to be temporary until free elections in 1956 would unify the country under one government. The elections were not permitted by Diem touching off a civil war that lasted until 1974.
Frank Silovsky,
Oklahoma City