‘Awesome task’
Congratulations to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Getting rid of all things Confederate is an awesome task. We already know that there are an estimated 718 monuments and statues, of which 114 have been removed so far. But there are many other reminders of the Confederacy.
We have 10 U.S. military bases named after Confederate general officers. Nearly 180 schools in 17 states are named for Confederates — and 53 are named Robert E. Lee. Across the country, there are 1,446 streets and highways named after Confederate leaders. Imagine the nightmare of having to change all those addresses. Pity the U.S. Post Office.
As of June 9, the Southern Poverty Law Center estimated that there are nearly 1,800 Confederate symbols across the country. In addition to seals, plaques, monuments and flags, the law center also counts the number of buildings, holidays, songs, parks and trails, roads, schools and other places that include Confederate symbols and that memorialize Confederate leaders.
That’s a lot of history to be erased.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Featured video:
Wear a mask
I keep hearing about how we should take personal responsibility for keeping our neighbors safe.
Mayor G.T. Bynum reported during a press conference that there is about 20% compliance in mask-wearing in Tulsa. It’s painfully obvious most people are averse to personal responsibility or caring for their neighbors and must be required to do so.
Refusing to comply voluntarily by citing civil liberties is a joke. Mask-wearing to prevent catastrophic illness and loss of life is not a violation of civil liberties during a public heath emergency. Those people who refuse to wear a mask obviously think it’s OK for them to run about town unfettered because they are young and healthy, and sick, elderly and vulnerable people can just stay home. So it’s OK for them essentially to take our civil liberties away to confine us to home detention for an indefinite period of time.
Why should I and thousands of other vulnerable folks be punished with house arrest because you can’t do something as simple as wearing a mask? Whose civil liberties are really being violated here?
Wear a mask and wash your hands. If everyone acts responsibly we can work together to make this virus manageable for all.
Sheri Forester, Sand Springs
Featured video:
Leaders without masks
I was surprised to see Sen. James Lankford and his wife wearing masks at President Donald Trump’s rally. It was the first time I had seen the senator outside the Capitol wearing one.
I thought, “At last, the senator is showing some leadership in a city where the increase in COVID-19 is at an all-time high.”
Of course, none of the other Oklahoma politicians at the “super-spreader” event wore masks. And then I saw a video of the Oklahoma delegation getting off Air Force One and a Tulsa World picture of a line of our local politicians, including Lankford and Mayor G.T. Bynum, standing shoulder to shoulder, without masks, like the fanboys they are.
Did our leaders give up their rights by signing the liability waver required by the campaign?
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Featured video:
Future generations
A letter writer was upset over the quarantine and wearing of masks during this coronavirus pandemic (“Resist tyranny of wearing masks and staying at home,” May 18).
It refers to the tyranny of government shutdowns and referenced military service.
I reference the same military service and government rules but in a different light.
As for military, we actually gave up most personal freedoms while serving — but for a larger cause we thought — to keep freedoms at home now and for future generations.
This pandemic seems of great consequence; the stuff one reads in history books (plagues, epidemics, locusts, droughts, etc).
Perhaps one can consider quarantining and masks are for a larger cause, for the existence of us now and for the existence of future generations.
Stuart A. Youngquist, Claremore
Featured video