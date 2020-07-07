Why support Biden?
I have a hard time understanding why anyone would vote for Democrat Joe Biden.
That would mean the person is for open borders for sex and drug trafficking, terrorists and illegal immigrants coming any time.
It would also be a vote for gun confiscation so only the criminals and powerful will be able to protect themselves and for late-term abortion, the New Green Deal, higher taxes and bigger government.
It would would mean that free speech would end for anyone who doesn’t agree with the liberal view, which is happening on college campuses now.
Communism has said that it will take over America from within. You need to be very careful what you wish.
Susan Roth, Glenpool
Masks don’t take freedom
According to medical professionals, choosing not to wear masks puts the citizens of Oklahoma in danger of COVID-19.
Some people believe requiring them to wear masks for the safety of others infringes on their freedom. Others believe that if they feel comfortable without a mask, they should not be required to wear a mask.
Normally, we do not allow our citizens to engage in activities that endanger other people. For example, we do not allow people to drive while intoxicated. We take that freedom away, even if a person feels comfortable driving while intoxicated.
A mandatory mask law will not infringe on our freedom. We will still be able to engage in all activities.
We will simply wear masks.
Bill Duwe, Broken Arrow
Victims of a con
I live in Tulsa, an urban area, and voted no on State Question 802.
Looking at the Tulsa World map of results, rural counties in Oklahoma gave it a resounding no vote. The supporters of SQ 802 who said they really needed and wanted our yes vote, really didn’t.
We are victims of a great con!
Alan Doughty, Tulsa
Gundy’s Oklahoma values
I was disappointed to read the editorial “Mike Gundy has embarrassed himself, OSU, its football team and the state” (June 21).
Gundy was born, raised and educated in Oklahoma. He’s one of us. He thinks like we do.
He believes the COVID-19 virus is not worth of shutting our lives down over, knows a snowflake when he sees one, sees no redeeming quality in social media and is ostensibly a Republican. I am those too and am not ashamed of Gundy.
I’m proud of everything he’s done, said, stands for and continues to do for my (and his) alma mater. He is an Oklahoman, with Oklahoma values. He represents us, and I stand with him.
Joel K. Lair, Vinita
Medicaid a game changer
I would like to say congratulations to Oklahoma for passing State Question 802 in the recent election. There is a “but” though.
Medicaid expansion would benefit rural Oklahoma counties, and 70 of those same counties voted against this expansion. What?!
They voted against their own best interests and voted in favor of a political agenda.
Words fail me here, almost.
Voting to improve the quality of life in rural counties seemed like a no-brainer. And yet, this vote failed all 70 of the rural counties. Good golly.
I wonder if they’d been outside in the heat, cow tipping or something. They totally voted backwards for their own self interest.
Some need to divorce their political convictions and start living in the real world. Health care coverage is a game changer; it’s a positive.
What a crazy world!
Rodger Cameron, Copan
Businesses mandate masks
Recently, I put on my mask and went to the Tulsa Hills Lowe’s and Sam’s to get items I needed.
It was my first trip to the stores since before the COVID-19 lockdowns started here.
I am in the age group to take extra precaution. I had been homebound since the beginning of the pandemic.
I was very disappointed with both stores for allowing shoppers without masks. Employees were masked, and I felt customers should be wearing them too. I would guess 97% of the shoppers in both stores did not have a mask. One shopper wore a mask below his chin, which wasn’t doing any good.
With the uptick in cases of COVID-19, everyone should buckle down and do what is right.
All businesses should make masks mandatory.
Myrna Thompson,
Sand Springs