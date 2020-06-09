Hateful letter
I understand the argument to start businesses back up is not without a health risk.
However, to delay startup also has significant health risks with potential for permanent damage to the economy. This could negatively impact people’s ability to pay the rent, buy food and cover the costs to provide for their families and to negatively impact the government and cities of the revenue needed to provide essential services.
I was offended by a letter falsely accusing Gov. Kevin Stitt of showing disrespect to our health care heroes, blaming God for COVID-19 instead of Satan and suggesting Stitt perhaps drink bleach (“Stitt’s decision to open businesses is dangerous,” May 11).
Further, it accuses President Donald Trump of “believing that Clorox injected or ingested by humans will kill the virus,” which is blatantly false or horribly misinformed.
It was inappropriate to print a letter based on a blatantly false statement, and suggesting that our president and governor drink bleach to prove a point is reprehensible and repugnant.
I understand people are entitled to their opinions, but this was mere hateful bashing of our Republican governor and president.
Stanley Moore, Tulsa
Encouraged by protests
When I first saw the video of the Minneapolis police officer, I cried.
All I could think of was my children. It could have been any one of my three boys or even my daughter under the knee of that degenerate.
Or any of them could simply be killed at home while watching TV or in bed asleep or, again, driving.
My heart aches, but I’m encouraged by the scenes in our country and now around the world that show heightened recognition and desire to act on a scourge that is killing us all, physically, mentally and spiritually.
Linda Gunnells, Tulsa
Cloth masks like smoking
I’m happy that shopping and more workplaces are opening up, but we cannot believe we are back to normal. We are in a new era.
Wearing masks when in public is a small price to pay to keep others safe, in light of the fact that no one knows if they are harboring the virus for many days before symptoms appear.
I am appreciative of all the businesses that require employees to wear masks and wish they would require customers to do the same.
I am appalled at how many people are thumbing their noses at wearing masks to keep me and others safe.
It reminds me of the smoking problem a few decades ago. Smoking was banned in public places because your right to smoke took away my right to breathe healthy air.
Nola Deffenbaugh,
Bartlesville
Media to blame
What happened to George Floyd is a tragedy. Many ask if things would have been different if George Floyd had been white and the officer black.
We are a country of laws, and we should allow our existing system to address crime.
Many have used this incident as an excuse to loot and destroy property without consequences due to the lack of local leadership permitting them to get away with it.
The media provides these criminals with a platform, and the Tulsa World is not any better. Just look at the June 1 and June 2 editions. The coverage is all about the demonstrations.
Adding fuel to the fire was publicizing the anniversary of the Tulsa riot. Why? What is the purpose?
Allowing these criminals media coverage encourages them.
I will continue to pray for our country and our president who will lead us out of this crisis stronger and prosperous.
Carlos E. Galvez, Broken Arrow
President instigates violence
The president of the United States has threatened to send thousands and thousands of heavily armed military to quell violent riots.
He has called the governors weak. Then he uses a Christian Bible and a church as political props.
This man is not a law-and-order president. He is an instigator of violence and anarchy.
Dianna Phillips,
Sand Springs