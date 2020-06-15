Officers need direction
Even in the midst of revolt, it’s no surprise the Fraternal Order of Police continues to challenge Mayor G.T. Bynum’s Office of Independent Monitor, but regrettable that they can.
Allowing essential civil servants leverage to usurp power from our elected officials defies our democratic principles and undermines public welfare.
Before its political entrenchment, collective bargaining with the government was denied on the basis of unconstitutional delegation of authority.
Now, public sector union membership exceeds the private sector, and the result nationwide is crippling debt, reduced services and millionaire retirees, all at taxpayers’ expense.
Today’s law enforcement needs direction beyond its ability to manage itself. Military occupation tactics prevail if refusing any command brings threat of death for committing a misdemeanor.
We need to examine the psychology of absolute power, not with our current antiquated true/false test scores, but through recurrent field assessment.
Use body cams for individual evaluation. Internal and OSBI investigations are too predictable, and let’s face it, stress and fear killed Terence Crutcher and superiority complex killed George Floyd.
The racial issues are beyond obvious, but also consider the justifiable 2015 killing of white pastor Nehemiah Fischer, who was trying to rescue his vehicle from high water in Okmulgee County when two state troopers arrived and began shouting orders to stop.
Given no crime or risk to others, the troopers’ incendiary handling of this encounter produced a horrible outcome.
For the brave who choose to protect us, equitable judgment is their duty.
L.D. Coats, Tulsa
Troubling Trump rally
President Donald Trump’s upcoming Tulsa rally is billed as an attend-at-your-own-risk event. But the risk is not just your own.
In the absence of sensible measures for masks, distance and sanitizing, the risk is one that is the community’s.
I’m surprised that so progressive a community as Tulsa would be so civically reckless.
Richard Wells, Norman
Rally worsening pandemic
“Hold still while I inject you with the virus, OK?” I can’t believe this rally is happening in Tulsa!
As if originally scheduling it on Juneteenth weren’t annoying enough to all of us trying to heal the racial divide in post-massacre Tulsa (and elsewhere), now invading maskless rally-goers (and protesters) are going to infect us with their stinkin’ germs too.
So much for trying to keep COVID-19 at bay in Tulsa. Any good that’s been done is about to be undone.
We Tulsans thought the worst was behind us. Folks, we’re just getting started.
Jamee Markert, Tulsa
Let all voices be heard
I have heard several opinions concerning the rally to be held by the president.
One is that they are glad he acknowledges Oklahoma. The second is that he should not hold the rally due to the coronavirus. The third indicates he should be protested and not allowed to speak.
As to the first, I would agree. We seldom get a mention in the national frame of notice.
As to the second, there is some merit to that but those who choose to attend are well aware of the risk and evidently are willing to take it. Personally, I would not do so.
As to the third, this is the position of those who would deny any voice, or even thought, that they disagree with. In other words they would deny the right to speak to anyone who disagrees with them.
In order to achieve that, they are willing to protest physically and threaten, if not achieve, violence to stop them. This is what we have been seeing on TV over the last two weeks.
I would hope that Tulsans and those from the surrounding area would either applaud the rally or ignore the rally whatever their preference may be.
Let’s just all be good citizens and allow our political system to play out.
Jack Spradling, Owasso
Virus spread expected
So, let me see if I have this right. People stopped taking preventative measures, like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, and the cases of COVID-19 increased (“COVID-19: Tulsa County surge continues with 64 more new cases and highest four-day average yet,” June 11).
Gosh, who knew? We all did, that’s who.
But folks claimed their rights as Americans and chose to gamble with others’ lives.
They lost, and it is not only themselves, but also the generations to come who will have to pay up.
Lanaya Smith, Sapulpa