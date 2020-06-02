Becoming a dictator
So, how easy is it to become a dictator? With methods perfected throughout history, it’s quite easy.
First, divide the public. Convince your base that the other side is bad, evil and unpatriotic.
Hammer on that theme. The media loves a maverick, providing an abundance of free press.
Second, eliminate your enemies.
A skilled dictator discredits the free press and uses rhetoric and propaganda to degrade the truth, saying it repeatedly until many believe it is the truth.
That keeps the base alive while the other side stays confused.
Third, use diversion. An excellent tool that keeps prying eyes from getting too close as they busy themselves chasing anyone and anything else.
Dictators are masters of using diversion.
Fourth, take over leadership. Hire and fire until all your managers think like you. Do not replace heads of agencies, allowing those agencies to flounder, giving control to the dictator.
For appearances, put some obedient lackey in charge, and that agency is yours. This works great over time and is so gradual, no one notices it.
Fifth, create problems that weren’t really problems at all, then brag about how you’ve solved those problems.
Lastly, and most importantly for a country with three branches of government, gradually bring the like thinkers from the other branches to your way of thinking – either by the appeal of power or the threat of retaliation.
Voila! You’re now the dictator. Now, wasn’t that easy?
Bill Graif, Tulsa
Iran observations
I have only been to Iran once. This trip was about a month after the Feb. 11, 1979, takeover by Ayatollah Khomeini.
Our design team in Houston had completed offshore facilities design for a lease for Exxon/Mobil. I was chosen to present some design differences.
I was selected by the client to take this five-day trip because I had been resident for a little more than two years in Saudi, Arabia, two years in Libya and more than five years in the United Kingdom and Norway with similar production facilities design.
Also I volunteered. My humble observations of the Iranians at the time were that they were obsessed with their version of religion.
The young engineers I related with on several projects were educated in the United Kingdom and were quite a relief. They did not want to talk politics. That religion transfer has been very destructive to the folks in Yemen.
Our U.S. military support for the folks in the Gulf area should not cease.
By the way, the Exxon/Mobil offshore lease was transferred to the French and is now no longer listed.
Robert S. Smith, Tulsa