People over profits
On Sunday, our U.S. senators were considering a bill amounting to a taxpayer-funded corporate bailout with no strings attached. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s “solution” included no requirement that companies maintain payroll or benefits; no requirements to reduce executive pay; limited restrictions on stock buybacks (that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin can waive); and no oversight.
I tried to call Sen. James Lankford and leave a message reminding him that he is a representative of the people, not corporations.
Much to my surprise, at both his Oklahoma City and Washington, D.C., offices, I heard a recording saying that the office is closed. However, there was no way to leave a message on such an urgent matter that the Senate was in session over the weekend.
At least I could leave a message on Sen. Jim Inhofe’s Washington, D.C., phone but doubt it would be heard until Monday.
In these uncertain days of COVID-19, with millions of Americans and Oklahomans losing their jobs for who knows how long, and with such a critical and important vote, one would think our senators would have someone manning their phones when the Senate is in session.
Why not try call forwarding to an aide working from home?
Or perhaps their plan all along was to avoid hearing from us, the people, on such a critical decision that benefits their corporate buddies and profits?
Our senators need to know: Put people over profits!
Kathy Henry, Tulsa
Stitt showing no sense
It used to be we could look to those in authority for guidance and reassurance in difficult times.
At least in public, we looked to them for setting the tone and standard of thoughtful and responsible behavior.
It would appear that, in these days of broadcasting social media, we’re faced with the grim reality that those in authority have always felt above the fray and that the rules simply just don’t apply to them.
How can our governor even whisper about common sense while beaming to the world his contempt for the facts we’re all facing today?
I’d like to give the guy a break about posting a photo of him and two children at a crowded Oklahoma City restaurant by saying it was early in the pandemic.
Even so, he was celebrating the fact that the place was “packed.” Hooray!
Appearances are everything when you’re in the public eye and even more so when one chooses to make private moments public. That’s common sense.
J. Steven Scott, Tulsa
State poorly prepared
The national COVID Tracking Project reports that fewer than 800 people in Oklahoma had been tested as of March 15, while New York had tested more than 45,000 people, identifying some 12,000 active infections.
How could Oklahoma have been so poorly prepared medically?
I wonder how much better prepared Oklahoma would have been had we accepted Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.
We would by now have received some $7 billion toward health care for 150,000 low-income families and children, helping to support the hospitals and medical clinics that have had to close for lack of funding.
Oklahoma and America have failed in making affordable health care and livable wages accessible to the poorer half of our population.
Meanwhile, the number of U.S. billionaires has grown from 10 to 625 in the past 40 years.
Nathaniel Batchelder, Oklahoma City
Trump opposite day
A recent letter addressed President Donald Trump’s causing America to do the opposite of melting down by “melting up.” (“President Trump helping America melt up,” March 9).
If we’re using analogies for opposites, then this must include that the president has raised nonpatriotism, the opposite of patriotism, and the dumbing down of America, the opposite of educating it.
His opposite of love for this country is the opposite of unity in its citizens.
James Hall, Muskogee