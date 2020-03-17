Poor coronavirus leadership
In the past week both Sen. Jim Inhofe and Gov. Kevin Stitt have exercised disregard of public health advice to contain locally the most significant pandemic in the U.S. since the influenza outbreak of 1918.
They ignored social distancing guidelines by offering to shake hands with reporters (Inhofe) and by being out in crowded spaces such as a food hall (Stitt).
Many Oklahomans are already engaged in social distancing because either they or a loved one are immune-compromised or have a chronic condition making them susceptible to contracting the severe form of COVID-19 that requires intensive care, including possible ventilation for recovery.
They are also dependent on social distancing to slow transmission of coronavirus so that hospitals can meet the demand if many people are ill at once.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has an above-average prevalence of asthma and one of the highest mortality rates attributed to asthma.
Oklahomans were vulnerable to respiratory distress and death before coronavirus; this is only going to make it worse.
Instead of demonstrating unselfish leadership by modeling to Oklahomans the restraint necessary to prevent transmission of coronavirus for the good of all, Inhofe and Stitt disregarded all public advice to flout self-serving individual invincibility.
I doubt either one will demonstrate appropriate shame or apologize to those of us whose necessary, life-protecting caution will now further be seen as hypochondriac overreaction or paranoia.
Oklahoma deserves sacrificial leadership that recognizes the public good. This is not it.
Claudette Grinnell-Davis, Tulsa
Proactive schools on COVID-19
When symptoms for COVID-19 are so mild that a person doesn’t know they are contagious, the only way to protect the older people is to sequester.
There is no treatment.
If you are older, please stay home, and let someone know if you are ill.
Tulsa Public School Board ought to be proactive. Many of our children are being raised by grandparents; protect them!
Mary Anne Van Dalsem, Tulsa
Pardoning criminals
Never has a U.S. president pardoned more criminals and denied the existence of criminal nations in history than President Donald Trump.
And, he is just getting started.
It’s a sorry state of affairs we have gotten ourselves into.
Ed Redding, Tulsa
Coronavirus no hoax
Contrary to what conspiracy theorists would have you believe, the COVID-19 pandemic is not a hoax; nor is it something initiated by the Democrats to take down President Donald Trump.
Although, based on the Keystone Cops approach this administration is taking to address this health crisis, that may be the ultimate result.
The lack of preparedness and our inability to respond quickly and effectively is a crisis of Trump’s own making.
In 2018, Trump totally dismantled the Pandemic Response Team created under the Obama administration and followed up by slashing $1.35 billion from the CDC’s Prevention and Public Health Fund undermining the CDC’s ability to find, stop and prevent threats to American health.
Oklahoma’s Rep. Tom Cole warned that the reductions were “penny-wise and pound-foolish,” and they would leave the American people “very vulnerable” in the event of a pandemic.
It appears those chickens have come home to roost.
On March 5, Congress passed a bill for $8.3 billion in emergency funding to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.
While this provides additional funding for the various agencies, it’s like shutting the barn door after the horses got out.
It doesn’t matter how much money you throw at it if there is no cohesive, coordinated plan and no staff.
The most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 virus can be found at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Jaclyn L. Wertis,
Jenks