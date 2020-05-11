Charter school successes
Teachers, support staff and administrative staff at traditional and charter public schools throughout Oklahoma have gone to extraordinary measures to support students in the face of the enormous challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
As an educator, I have witnessed countless examples of teachers and staff who are going above and beyond to help. These amazing professionals are working tirelessly because they care deeply about our students.
Families count on charter public schools to help foster a routine for their children through uncertain times.
Teachers have demonstrated again that they are adaptable, and administrators recognize the courage and success of students and faculty. (You can celebrate the successes of Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences seniors by visiting our online Capstone Showcase at tsas.org/capstone2020).
At TSAS, we wish to thank families and staff and express our gratitude for public support. Charter public schools are a vital part of a diverse community in Oklahoma’s educational system.
TSAS is proud to provide high quality education that fits students’ unique needs.
The current challenges are unprecedented; but the ask of resilience is not new to educators. Teachers at TSAS and charter public schools across the state continue to respond with creativity, grace and good humor.
Please join me in supporting charter public schools as we continue to provide learning resources and support for Oklahoma families.
Ellen Dollarhide McCoy, Tulsa
Editor’s note:. Ellen Dollarhide McCoy is the executive director of the Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.
Tribes used as pawns
A couple of weeks ago, the Oklahoma governor announced two new tribal gaming compacts had been signed.
An initial read revealed a slight change in percentages paid to the state, allowing tribes to locate casinos outside their lands and permitting sports betting.
Several tribal leaders commented on their respect for the two tribes to exercise their sovereignty and tried to obtain a financial advantage for their citizens.
From my view they were used as pawns and manipulated.
The Oklahoma attorney general determined the governor exceeded his authority and asked that the documents not be sent to the National Indian Gaming Commission for review and approval at the federal level. He found that sports betting is outside the definition of covered games in Oklahoma law. He also discussed the lack of legislative involvement.
The Oklahoma House speaker and the Senate president pro tem wrote a scathing letter to the governor noting their agreement with the attorney general’s position.
The Legislature’s leaders mentioned legislative approvals were required, and that they saw no path to that happening this session. It was great reading and great leadership.
It is easy to be critical of this governor. But enough Oklahoma voters thought a person absent knowledge of governmental operations, separation of powers or basic law would somehow make a fine governor. They own this mess.
Samuel S. Alexander, Broken Arrow
Wrong mailing address
The average American moves about 11 times during their lifetime, 40% of renters move every five years.
What these facts mean is that if the Election Board sends a ballot to every voter in the state, a substantial number will go to people other than the addressee.
Some people do forward their mail, but many don’t. This is particularly true of people leaving abusive relationships, those with credit issues or those who die.
If I move into a new house or apartment and receive a ballot for the previous tenant, what is to prevent me from voting on their ballot?
In a close or deeply contested election, such as the one this fall, these stray ballots could decide the outcome
Robert Knight, Tulsa
House disenfranchising voters
As a member of two threatened groups, the elderly and the infirm, I read with distress the news that the Oklahoma Legislature voted to keep the requirement for a notary’s affirmation of my signature, for my absentee ballot to be counted.
I should not have to put my life and health at risk by having to stand in any public line in order to vote.
If the House has evidence of extensive prior voting fraud from absentee ballots, it should present it.
I don’t think the Republican Party is deliberately trying to disenfranchise people over 65 or those having been immunocompromised, but that will be the effect.
Lee Cornelius, Tahlequah
Editor’s note: Senate Bill 610 doesn’t require ballot notarization in 2020 elections within 45 days of a governor’s COVID-19 emergency declaration.