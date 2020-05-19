Business behavior bothersome
The level of compliance with the phased re-opening seems to vary greatly.
It seems like 30% to 40% of people are wearing face masks in public. Social distancing seems a little better with maybe 75% to 80% making an effort to comply.
Even then, if there are no markings on the floor, people apparently have no idea what 6 feet looks like.
The worst example was at a Broken Arrow tag agency where my wife recently went. She wore a mask, and it appeared they had not made any attempt to comply. No one in the building, the agents behind the counter or customers (except my wife) had masks on.
To make things worse, all the service windows, which are no more than 2 feet apart, were being used.
So she basically had people on all sides of her not wearing masks.
Also, unlike every other business I’ve visited in the last few weeks, there was not a plastic shield between the customers and agents.
Are tag agencies exempt from complying with the recommended COVID-19 guidelines?
I would think they should have to adhere to the same standards as other businesses.
Michael Steele, Broken Arrow
Ghosts of pandemics past
During the Middle Ages, when a large portion of the population died of the bubonic plague or other pandemics, survivors moved on to economic prosperity, as scarce labor demanded higher wages and lands passed on to fewer people.
In those days, however, there were no known cures for the maladies besetting humanity.
Today the current COVID-19 virus differs from pandemics of old because we seek cures now within grasp of modern medical science.
Some aspects of past pandemics remain, however, as a large segment of our society seeks to restore economic prosperity, even if it means death to many others.
Because COVID-19 affects the elderly and minorities disproportionately, to some extent the virus has become a generational and racial issue.
Younger and whiter folks want to get on with their lives, even if it means leaving others at greater risk.
A recent article in “The Atlantic” recounts how European settlers brought death to Native Americans when indigenous populations lacked immunity to diseases and died in large proportions, resulting in Europeans profiting.
The article quotes Cherokee Nation journalist Rebecca Nagle, who remarked about President Donald Trump’s travel ban, “I fully support banning travel from Europe to prevent the spread of infectious disease … I just think it’s 528 years too late.”
Kent Schobe, Tulsa
We knew about Trump
A recent letter asks if any of President Donald Trump’s supporters knew anything about him before “The Apprentice” (“Knowing Donald Trump before reality TV,” May 15).
My answer is yes. We knew far more than voters knew about a community organizer turned freshman legislator who decided to run for president as a great “unifier” and turned out to be the most divisive leader this country has ever had.
Yet people voted for the man twice.
Gabriella Wilson, Broken Arrow
Faith has answers
Open your Bible to 24th chapter of Matthew and read the words Jesus spoke to his disciples over 2,000 years ago when they asked him about the end of ages.
In my lifetime we have experienced polio and a lot of other epidemics plus wars, rumors of wars and a lot of natural disasters.
God’s word tells us of many things to come. Maybe it’s time for all people to fall on their knees and get right with God.
This virus may or may not be the last. He tells us unless those days should be shortened, all mankind will perish.
I fear God and trust him. How about you read what his word says?
Darrel Winkle, Coweta