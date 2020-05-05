Oklahoma climate change
A thankful shoutout for the excellent April 20 letter “Climate change legacy” that called out a climate denier.
The writer mentioned sea level rise and associated flooding as a consequence for coastal cities, though not Oklahoma.
As a friendly addendum, I wanted to point out that Oklahoma may well experience increased flooding too, not from sea level rise, but from changes in rainfall patterns.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency in a factsheet on Oklahoma impacts: “Although summer droughts are likely to become more severe, floods may also intensify. During the last 50 years, the amount of rain falling during the wettest four days of the year has increased about 15% in the Great Plains. Over the next several decades, the amount of rainfall during the wettest days of the year is likely to continue to increase, which would increase flooding.”
That was written before the 2019 floods. Climate change impacts are happening now.
Clint Givens, Norman
Freedom not free
Defenders of individual freedoms can always cite the Constitution, but they rarely quote statistics of casualties, loss of property and fatalities related to accidents in homes, workplaces and on roadways.
How many casualties test positive for marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax or alcohol? Quite a few.
While defending personal freedoms, ask these questions:
Can you hold a job? Do you miss work because you are stoned or a little hung over? Do you drive under the influence of any substance mentioned above?
Do you ride a motorcycle or ATV without a helmet? Are you fully insured for any accident you may cause while being under the influence?
Do you have a will and advance directive? Will you expect a spouse or loved one to care for you in the event of your injury or disability related to your life choices?
Will you expect the government or taxpayers to provide you with disability or Medicaid benefits when you cannot work due to shortness of breath or disability related to your life choices?
Freedom is not free. Someone has to pay.
Pam Pope, Tulsa
Mask respects others
I have been at the gas pumps of four different Quik-
Trip stores in the Broken Arrow area in the last few weeks, and I have seen only two people wearing face masks.
And, social distancing is a joke.
I did not know QuikTrip was free of the virus.
First, the face masks are a protection for people around you in the event of being asymptomatic. This shows respect for other people, as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum has pointed out.
Second, no one is immune from this virus no matter what the age.
Third, you could have exposed someone to the virus, and that person could die from it. Are you comfortable with that possibility?
If you see pictures of people in China, they are all wearing masks.
Be thankful to be out, but take some precautions and respect your fellow citizens so we can all enjoy a full life.
David Jones, Broken Arrow
Lives matter
What is sad about the situation Americans are going through now could have been lessened if proper steps were taken months and months back.
The problem was well known but ignored.
We have a president suggesting disinfectant be injected. Really? Sounds like a side show in the Old West, plus he wants to try drugs that are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for this virus.
Let’s not listen to the experts when the truth is being told. Let’s fire them as soon as possible.
And wanting to do away with social distancing is a joke at this time. Have we really seen the peak? Is the worst yet to come?
I think someone wants to get back on the campaign trail. What the heck, lives don’t matter.
Guess what? Lives do matter!
Eric Johnson, Tulsa